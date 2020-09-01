LG Uplus to supply 5G AR content to Japanese carrier

Read Article

South Korean mobile carrier LG Uplus on Monday said it has signed a deal to supply 5G-based augmented reality (AR) content to Japanese carrier KDDI Corp.

Under the deal, LG Uplus will supply its educational service of around 220 children’s books in AR format to KDDI.

The service will be available to the Japanese carrier’s 5G users from September 1, reports Yonhap news agency.

The latest move expands LG Uplus’ efforts to boost 5G content exports since last year.

The telecom operator signed a contract with China Telecom Corp. in October last year to supply its 5G content and solutions and inked deals with KDDI, Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. and Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom Co. earlier this year to supply virtual reality (VR) content.

LG Uplus said in June that it had exported $10 million worth of 5G content products since the deal with China Telecom.

LG Uplus has focused on AR and VR content creation by partnering with Google and has collaborated with Chinese mixed-reality product developer Nreal to release a 5G-based AR glasses device earlier this month.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]