Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Linux Foundation announces launch of LF India to expand global open source support and innovation

Linux Foundation announces launch of LF India to expand global open source support and innovation

News
By Express Computer
0 11

The Linux Foundation announced the establishment of the LF India, created to foster open collaboration for Indian open source developers, enterprises, government organisations, and community. LF India will engage regional startups and Intergovernmental Organisations (IGOs) with an initial focus on open-source projects including cloud-native, telecommunications, Edge/IoT, blockchain, security, and domain-specific AI technologies across all vertical segments.

Today, nearly 200,000 developers in India contribute to open-source projects hosted by the Linux Foundation. With LF India, the Linux Foundation will serve as the ‘sandbox for innovation’ in the region, accelerating incubation and support for open-source software (OSS) projects across startups, enterprises, and IGOs. For developers, LF India will invest in this growing, talented community through open-source software training, local events, and meetups.

“As open source continues on its global growth trajectory, we are time and again inspired by the rapid adoption of open technology in India, driven by policy and investment by government and organisations across the region,” said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, Linux Foundation. “LF India is an important milestone in the Linux Foundation’s mission to expand global awareness of open source. We look forward to future partnerships with government leaders, enterprises, and the developer community during this exciting time of open-source advancement.”

India’s fast-growing developer community is on track to be the world’s largest by 2028. This highly skilled group is bolstered by the region’s commitment to open innovation and technology, with a strong digital public infrastructure built with open-source software. Investment in open technology continues to grow, creating opportunities for developers to contribute meaningfully to transformational technologies, thus enriching the growing deep tech startup ecosystem.

“We are excited to launch LF India focused on building collaborative open source communities and providing a sandbox for next-generation projects,” said Arpit Joshipura, GM/SVP and Head of LF India. “Our focus will be on local innovation with global impact and from consumption to contribution.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image