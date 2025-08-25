Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Logitech appoints Manoj Sahay as the Country Head for India

Logitech appoints Manoj Sahay as the Country Head for India

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Logitech announced the appointment of Manoj Sahay as its new Country Head for India. The appointment is a strategic move to sharpen Logitech’s focus on the Indian consumer, accelerate growth, and elevate Logitech’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

In his new role, Manoj will be responsible for leading Logitech’s business operations and executing a tailored market strategy in India. He brings over two decades of executive leadership experience from some of the world’s most respected FMCG companies, including Britannia, Reckitt Benckiser, and Castrol. His profound understanding of the Indian consumer landscape, coupled with a strong track record in brand building, distribution, and business growth, will be pivotal in driving Logitech’s next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manoj to the Logitech family to lead our India operations,” said Moninder Jain, VP & Head of Global Emerging Markets, Logitech. “India is a top priority market for us, and Manoj’s deep understanding of consumer behaviour, honed in the competitive FMCG sector, is precisely the expertise we need. His proven ability to build brands and drive profitable growth makes him the ideal leader to steer Logitech India into its next chapter of innovation and deeper consumer connection.”

Commenting on his appointment, Manoj Sahay said, “I am honoured and excited to lead the Logitech business in India. I have a deep passion for building brands and unlocking consumer insights to deliver meaningful innovation. Logitech’s commitment to design, quality, and technology is legendary, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to apply my experience to connect our innovative products with the everyday needs of Indian consumers. I look forward to working with the talented team here to foster a culture of collaboration and performance to deliver exceptional value for our customers and partners.”

This appointment reflects Logitech’s unrelenting focus on combining technological innovation with human-centered design, guided by foundational principles of brand marketing. With Mr. Sahay’s leadership, Logitech aims to bolster its position  across its diverse product categories;  from PC peripherals and gaming accessories to streaming and hybrid work solutions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image