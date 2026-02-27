Logitech to simplify hybrid meeting environments

Logitech has unveiled the Rally Board 65, an all-in-one video collaboration solution aimed at simplifying hybrid meetings across traditional rooms, open spaces and satellite offices. The 65-inch device combines video, audio and interactive touch capabilities into a single, mobile conferencing system designed to reduce deployment complexity for IT teams.

As organisations continue to expand hybrid work models, many IT departments are grappling with growing complexity across collaboration environments. Logitech said the Rally Board 65 is designed to address this challenge by enabling faster setup and greater flexibility without requiring specialised room infrastructure.

The device supports Android, PC and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) modes and is compatible with major video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. It can be deployed on a mobile cart for use in open or shared spaces or installed in fixed meeting rooms, allowing teams to reconfigure spaces with minimal technical intervention.

Rally Board 65 integrates AI-powered audio and video capabilities, including intelligent framing, noise management and visual focus controls, intended to improve meeting quality in less controlled environments. Features such as Camera Zone and Mic Zone allow organisations to define visual and audio boundaries, while depth-based background blur helps minimise distractions in open areas.

The device also includes built-in sensors to capture occupancy and environmental data such as temperature, humidity and CO₂ levels. These insights feed into Logitech Sync, the company’s centralised management platform, enabling IT teams to monitor room utilisation, assess space health and automate room booking and release. Logitech said additional energy-related insights will be introduced over time.

From a sustainability perspective, Rally Board 65 has been engineered using recycled materials and low-carbon components. The system’s radar-based presence detection allows it to enter lower-power states when spaces are unoccupied, helping reduce overall energy consumption in commercial buildings.