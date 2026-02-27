HPE unveils AI-focused networking and compute solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a series of networking and compute innovations aimed at helping service providers modernise infrastructure for AI-driven workloads. The announcements, made ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, reflect growing demand for low-latency, high-capacity networks capable of supporting AI and 5G deployments from core to edge environments.

Expanding AI-native networking capabilities

As part of its expanded service provider strategy — strengthened through the integration of Juniper Networks — HPE is focusing on AI-native, secure network architectures designed to manage rising data volumes and increasingly complex traffic patterns.

Key additions include the new Juniper PTX12000 series of modular routers and PTX10002 fixed-form routers, aimed at scaling AI and cloud traffic while maintaining predictable latency and energy efficiency. The platforms are designed to support high-density 800G connectivity and multi-rate configurations for AI clusters and wide area network (WAN) environments.

HPE also introduced enhancements to Juniper Routing Director, which is now designed to support integration with AI-driven automation tools to streamline WAN operations and post-deployment management.

Compute innovations for 5G and AI workloads.

On the compute side, HPE unveiled new ProLiant systems tailored for telecom and edge environments. The HPE ProLiant Compute EL9000 chassis and EL140 Gen12 server are designed to increase fronthaul bandwidth and processing density to support 5G and AI workloads.

The integration of Juniper’s Cloud Native Router software onto selected HPE ProLiant servers enables service providers to consolidate routing and compute functions, potentially reducing hardware footprint and operational energy costs at cell sites.

Cloud operations and cost management

To address operational complexity, HPE introduced enhancements to its Cloud Ops Software, an integrated management stack that unifies virtual machines and container environments while incorporating observability, automation and cost optimisation tools across multicloud and multi-vendor environments.

HPE Financial Services also announced a new financing programme intended to support AI and infrastructure modernisation projects, offering deferred and reduced initial payment structures for eligible deployments.

AI-driven network transformation

Industry analysts note that service providers are under pressure to rearchitect networks as AI workloads reshape traffic flows and increase capacity requirements. Vendors are responding with integrated networking, compute and automation solutions designed to enable scalable, AI-ready infrastructure.

HPE said it will showcase these innovations at Mobile World Congress 2026, highlighting its broader strategy around AI-enabled networking, edge computing, private 5G and hybrid cloud environments.