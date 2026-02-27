Shadowfax has announced that OneNCR, its largest automated sortation facility to date, is now fully operational. Located in the National Capital Region (NCR), the 2.1 lakh sq. ft hub represents an investment of approximately ₹50 crore and is designed to strengthen the company’s national logistics network.

The facility is equipped with an automated sorting system capable of processing up to 48,000 shipments per hour. At peak capacity, the centre is engineered to handle up to one million shipments per day, supporting the company’s same-day and next-day delivery operations under its Shadowfax Prime vertical.

Focus on automation and single-touch logistics.

OneNCR operates on what the company describes as a “single-touch” logistics model, enabling a significant proportion of shipments to be directly manifested for last-mile delivery at origin. The approach is intended to reduce intermediate handling, lower transit times and improve sorting accuracy.

The hub supports up to 80 direct linehaul routes, allowing shipments to bypass intermediate facilities. It is also capable of performing more than 3,000 origin-level sorting combinations. In addition to the primary automated system, semi-automated lines at the facility can process up to 20,000 shipments per hour, while specialised bag and box sortation systems can handle up to 6,000 shipments per hour.

Scaling for e-commerce growth

India’s e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors continue to expand, driving demand for faster and more reliable logistics infrastructure. Automated mega-hubs such as OneNCR are increasingly being positioned as critical nodes to support higher shipment volumes and tighter delivery timelines.

Shadowfax currently operates across 2,500 cities and more than 15,000 pincodes in India, offering last-mile, mid-mile and pan-India logistics services. The operationalisation of OneNCR marks a further step in expanding its automated network capacity to support growing shipment volumes nationwide.