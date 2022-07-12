Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  L’Oréal R&I ties up with NASSCOM CoE for tech innovations from India

L’Oréal R&I ties up with NASSCOM CoE for tech innovations from India

News
By Express Computer
0 33

Leading player in the consumer cosmetic and personal care market globally announced their collaboration with NASSCOM CoE (IoT & AI) to Co-develop and adopt technology, tapping the vibrant technology & start-up ecosystems of India.  CoE (Center of Excellence) known for its technology enablement has successfully accelerated the innovation needs of large and mid-size companies in the areas of healthcare & wellbeing, process, manufacturing etc.

This joint initiative will help address the potential application of emerging technologies like AI, ML, IoT, AR / VR / MR etc in cosmetic/dermatological product development, consumer evaluations, personalization and process optimization for accelerating/augmenting the L’Oreal R&I teams. There is a vast pool of innovative companies through CoE that specialize in data-based predictive approaches and solutions capable of addressing specific questions related to the consumers in real-time.

Dr. Yogesh Suradkar, VP Research and Innovation, SAPMENA Zone, L’oreal “We are delighted to have entered this alliance which will enable us to co-create and co-innovate new-age, technology-backed solutions. Over the few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the field of beauty, with technology being at the helm of this adaptation. CoE is our preferred partner for their ecosystem and expertise in India, which will help us to address the critical needs and create opportunities in the technology space in our endeavour to augment our efforts in digital transformation. We believe this will bring in new value propositions to the holistic beauty and well-being solutions that we deliver to our diverse consumers.”

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM CoE said, “Innovation has to address customer needs of today as well as the future. The partnership will help realize new scientific cutting-edge technologies that will lead a novel generation of ideas & innovation. We work towards strengthening innovation ecosystem that includes enterprises, start-ups & academia to take forward the agenda of digitalisation and generating valuable insights that will benefit the industry and their consumers”

The launch meeting was attended by the L’oreal leaders from India, France, Japan & other countries and CoE team from Bangalore. The two teams committed to executing to an agenda that will address the global needs and jointly work on roadmap for future technology areas.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image