UiPath unveils winners of the India and South Asia Partner Excellence Awards

UiPath announced the winners of the second edition of UiPath India and South Asia Partner Excellence Awards. The awards celebrate the contributions of UiPath partners who went above and beyond to help customers from across different industries in their journey toward becoming a fully automated enterprise.

The winners were nominated from the UiPath extensive partner ecosystem consisting of over 700 organizations in the South Asia region, based on their innovation, ability to scale, impact, internal transformation, solution development, generation of revenue, and application of UiPath end-to-end automation platform.

Harpreet Bhatia, Regional Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, India and SAARC at UiPath said, “Our partners form the backbone of our ecosystem, and they play an essential role in providing successful business outcomes for our customers. We’re thrilled to acknowledge our Partner Excellence Award winners for their expertise and dedication they consistently bring to the market to guide customers through a successful automation journey.” “We will continue to work hand-in-glove with our partners to deliver end-to-end automation platform and look forward to achieving greater success with our partners. Congratulations to all winners.” Bhatia added.

Marcus Low, Area Vice President, Partners and Strategic Customer Engagement, APJ, at UiPath said,“It’s an honor to reflect on and recognize UiPath’s Partners of the Year. We applaud this year’s Partner Awards winners for their ingenuity in delivering exceptional work that drives success and value for customers.” “Being a partner-first organization, we will continue to invest in our partners in India and across the region to enable profitability, growth, and differentiation. Empowering our partner ecosystem is critical as we continue to support enterprises to scale and democratize automation across their organizations, helping them turn the goal of digital transformation into reality.” Low added.

The UiPath Partner Excellence Awards winners are:

Impact Partner of the Year – Quality Kiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Emerging Partner of the Year – Protiviti India Member Private Limited

Innovation Partner of the Year – PWC

Value Added Distributor of the Year – EGuardian, Sri Lanka

Best Automation Project of the Year (ITES) – WNS

Impact Partner of the Year (ITES) – HCL

Automation as a Service’ Partner of the Year (ITES) – TechM