LS Digital launches Research as a Service (RaaS) to help brands make smarter decisions

LS Digital announced the launch of Research as a Service (RaaS), a pioneering service that redefines how businesses uncover, analyse, and act on market intelligence. In today’s fast-paced and hyper-competitive landscape, understanding the intricacies of consumer behaviour and market trends has become essential for success. RaaS leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, and customised research frameworks to empower Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), and Brand Managers with the insights they need to not only keep pace but also lead in their industries.

RaaS helps unlock a brand’s potential by combining the expertise of its seasoned consultants with state-of-the-art AI tools and tailored methodologies to address unresolved business challenges and unlock new growth opportunities. As businesses navigate today’s complexities, RaaS ensures leaders are equipped with the intelligence and agility they need to thrive.

Key features of LS Digital’s RaaS offering

Real-time consumer insights: Understand the drivers behind consumer behaviour and purchase decisions through dynamic, AI-powered analytics.

Competitive analysis: Gain an edge with deep-dive analyses of competitors' strategies, helping brands identify differentiation opportunities.

Actionable recommendations: Move beyond data to receive strategic guidance tailored to specific business goals.

Agility in decision-making: Adapt quickly to emerging trends with real-time insights that keep marketing strategies relevant and effective.

“Today’s business environment demands more than intuition, it demands precision,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital.

“With RaaS, we are not just providing research, but enabling businesses to translate insights into impact. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, advanced analytics, and customised frameworks, we are helping leaders decode complexities and shape strategies that drive growth,” Shejale added.

In industries such as FMCG, retail, financial services, e-commerce, and technology, the ability to adapt to ever-changing market dynamics is critical. Consumer behaviour is evolving faster than ever, coupled with new technologies and emerging trends. Traditional research methods often fall short of delivering the depth, speed, and relevance required for today’s decision-making processes. LS Digital’s RaaS addresses these gaps by offering a comprehensive and agile solution that bridges the divide between raw data and actionable strategies.