LS Digital unveils DataQuark: A dedicated business unit to redefine data & insights

LS Digital announced the launch of DataQuark, a dedicated business unit focused on revolutionising the data & insights; designed to revolutionise the measurement, analysis, and reporting of data, empowering modern businesses to thrive. Following an overwhelming response to the Data & Insights pillar of LS Digital’s DBT framework, the company decided to give it a strategic identity of its own. Vinay Tamboli, who was leading this domain as CEO of Data & Insights, will now take charge as the CEO of DataQuark.

The name DataQuark is inspired by the fundamental principles of data and physics. Quarks are the elementary particles that form the foundation of matter, just as data forms the foundation of every digital enterprise. DataQuark symbolises the building blocks of intelligence, enabling businesses to unify, process, and activate data to drive strategic growth and AI-led transformation.

Commenting on the launch of DataQuark business unit, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital said, “In today’s digital-first world, businesses must do more than just collect data; they must harness its full potential. The launch of DataQuark is a natural progression in our journey, ensuring data is not only a foundational asset but a key driver of business transformation. Just as bringing in Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga helped strengthened the respective pillars within our DBT framework, DataQuark will now lead the charge in Data & AI. This move is an integral part of our business growth strategy underscoring our commitment to empowering brands to reach new heights of success.”

Turning Data into a Competitive Advantage DataQuark is designed to bridge the gap between raw data and actionable intelligence, helping brands elevate their AI maturity and drive measurable business impact. The business unit follows the methodology of “Collect – Collate – Activate”, ensuring data integrity, privacy, and activation at scale. With a robust suite of offerings, DataQuark enables brands to transform their data infrastructure, enhance AI capabilities, and optimise marketing effectiveness.

“Over the years, we have witnessed how Data & Insights have been instrumental in driving digital business transformation across industries. As AI continues to evolve, the role of data has never been more critical. Through DataQuark, we are building a powerful ecosystem that integrates AI-driven solutions, advanced analytics, and strategic partnerships to help brands break data silos and accelerate innovation. The demand for privacy-first, AI-ready data solutions is soaring, and DataQuark is uniquely positioned to meet this need,” said Vinay Tamboli, CEO, DataQuark.

DataQuark offers four key services to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data. Marketing Data Infrastructure lays the foundation for growth by integrating first-party data with advertising platforms to drive revenue and conversions. Business Data Infrastructure connects finance, marketing, operations, and sales, using data lakes and streamlined engineering for better decision-making. With AI & ML Solutions, we deliver actionable insights, predict business KPIs, and automate processes to boost efficiency. Lastly, Data and AI Readiness services ensure organisations are primed for AI adoption through audits, strategy development, and customised playbooks.

By leveraging Google cloud partnership and Meta partnership DataQuark is future ready with latest AI technologies.

Powering the Future with AI & Strategic Partnerships DataQuark’s advanced solutions include DigiVerse, AI-powered data platforms, and partnerships with leading industry players such as Aqilliz, DataMorph, and VWO, enabling businesses to leverage blockchain-powered data collaboration, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights.

By launching DataQuark as a standalone business unit, LS Digital is reaffirming its commitment to redefining how brands interact with data in an AI-driven economy. This launch is a strategic step in empowering CXOs to navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape with data as their competitive edge.