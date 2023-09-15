L&T Technology Services launches Second Annual Digital Engineering Awards, in collaboration with ISG and CNBC TV-18

L&T Technology Services Limited announced the launch of the second-annual Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV-18 in India.

The Digital Engineering Awards recognize and celebrate business and technology trailblazers who are crafting a smarter and more sustainable world through transformative ideas that leverage digital engineering.

Enterprises and their service providers are invited to submit nominations through October 5, with winners announced during a gala awards celebration on December 6 in Dallas, Tex., U.S.A. Enterprise award winners, selected by a global panel of industry experts, including representatives of ISG, will be named in nine categories – five team awards and four individual awards:

Engineering the Change Team Awards

Digital Transformation of the Year

Top Sustainability Initiative

Digital Engineering Program of the Year

Engineering Product of the Year

Value Realization

Engineering at Heart Individual Awards

Distinguished Digital Engineer

Digital Engineer of the Year

Woman Engineer of the Year

Innovator of the Year

The inaugural Digital Engineering Awards gala was held last year in Jersey City, N.J., United States, with 120 nominees, including over 70 industry-leading global enterprises, in attendance. Winners, both individual engineers and teams, included representatives from Airbus, American Honda Motor Co., Inc./ Honda Marine, Chevron, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Remarking on the occasion, Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services said, “We take immense pride in having witnessed the tremendous success of the maiden Digital Engineering Awards, which celebrated disruptive innovations across a broad spectrum of deep technologies, spanning automotive, aerospace, industrial products, telecom, plant engineering, and medical devices. As we persist in our unwavering commitment to engineering research and development, aiming to shape a future enabled by engineering marvels, we are eager to extend our endeavors in spotlighting extraordinary innovation and leadership that spearheads transformation towards a sustainable, digitally empowered tomorrow.”

“Digital engineering is the fabric that connects all facets of the digital world and makes future innovations possible,” said Michael P. Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG. “Following the great success of the inaugural Digital Engineering Awards, we are delighted once again to collaborate with L&T Technology Services and CNBC-TV18 to recognize the outstanding work of individuals and teams whose groundbreaking innovations will shape the digital landscape for years to come.”

“The Digital Engineering Awards have a key role to play in celebrating the new-age digital solutions that are driving immense growth in the ER&D sector. Our role as media partner with L&T Technology Services aligns perfectly with the long-standing objective of our brands – CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol – to educate audiences about innovations and developments in the worlds of technology and business”, said S. Shivakumar: President, News18 Studios.