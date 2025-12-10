L&T Technology Services, PALFINGER open Pune GDC to drive next-gen engineering

In a move that reinforces the growing importance of India as a global engineering and innovation hub, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Austria-headquartered PALFINGER have inaugurated a state-of-the-art Global Development Centre (GDC) – APAC in Pune. The new centre marks a significant expansion of the two companies’ long-standing collaboration and is positioned to play a pivotal role in accelerating product development for global as well as India-focused markets.

Set within LTTS’ Mobility segment, the GDC will anchor a multi-year engagement aimed at strengthening PALFINGER’s localisation strategy while fuelling its next wave of digital transformation. With LTTS’ integrated engineering expertise and AI-first workflows, the partnership is poised to advance innovation cycles, optimise cost structures, and enhance responsiveness across PALFINGER’s global value chain.

The GDC brings together a comprehensive suite of engineering and digital capabilities under one roof—from embedded software development and PLM migration to advanced CAE simulations and digital mock-ups. These capabilities will directly support PALFINGER’s effort to expand its product portfolio, introduce smarter systems, and deepen its sourcing programs across APAC.

AI will be at the core of the centre’s operations. By embedding intelligent automation, predictive insights, and advanced simulation into engineering processes, the collaboration will help PALFINGER shrink development timelines and reinforce its focus on reliability, safety and customer-centric design.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior leaders from both organisations, underscoring the strategic significance of the initiative.

Alexander Susanek, COO, PALFINGER, said, “By partnering with LTTS, we are significantly expanding our engineering capacity in a key market for future growth. This investment is a direct expression of Reach Higher, our Strategy 2030+, and strengthens our presence in strategically important regions like APAC with India at the forefront. It’s a strong signal of our commitment to Lifetime Excellence through global integration and local empowerment.”

Echoing this, Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility and Tech at LTTS, noted, “PALFINGER is a global innovator with an ambitious strategy for the future and we are proud to support their journey with our deep engineering expertise in AI-led digital transformation. The new GDC in Pune will serve as a strategic innovation hub, bringing together AI-powered simulation and embedded engineering to help PALFINGER build future-ready solutions while achieving faster development and improved cost competitiveness.”

As industries accelerate toward digital, intelligent, and software-defined product ecosystems, the LTTS–PALFINGER partnership showcases how global engineering alliances can drive meaningful transformation. With the new GDC now operational, both organisations are looking to raise the bar on innovation, build solutions for the next decade, and strengthen their footprint across the high-growth Asia-Pacific region.