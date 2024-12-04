Express Computer

LTIMindtree announces partnership and strategic investment in Voicing.AI, an Agentic AI solution for customer engagement processes

LTIMindtree announced a partnership, including a strategic investment in Voicing.AI. This partnership aligns with LTIMindtree’s strategy, AI in everything, Everything for AI and AI for Everyone. Voicing.AI’s proprietary technology brings human-like voice capability across more than 20 languages with conversational, contextual, and emotional intelligence, in what is typically referred to as ‘agentic AI’.

LTIMindtree aims to reshape the future of Business Processes by leveraging AI-led platforms. This will enable their clients to optimise costs, reduce risk, enhance user experience, address revenue leakages, and enhance upsell opportunities. LTIMindtree will help clients integrate Voicing.AI with their custom tools, knowledge bases – both structured or unstructured, CRM systems, and leading call management platforms and systems. This Agentic AI technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and multi-layered data security protocols.

“Our investment with Voicing.AI aims to redefine how businesses interact with their customers through intelligent automation and AI,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, LTIMindtree. “This partnership and investment not only underscore our commitment to innovation but also ensures that LTIMindtree is an early mover in capitalising on the disruption expected across platform operations.”

“Voicing.AI is fundamentally disrupting the massive customer engagement market by powering new revenue growth, personalising customer connections, and fostering a human dialogue between a business and its customers. LTIMindtree presented us with a deeply focused comprehensive vision for this Responsible AI transformation and we are excited to partner with them,” said Abhi Kumar, Co-Founder – Voicing.AI. “We look forward to working with LTIMindtree’s global clients to fulfill the growing demand as more enterprises look to automate their platform operations.”

