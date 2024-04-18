Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to deliver connected, smart IoT and industry X.0 solutions

LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to deliver connected, smart IoT and industry X.0 solutions

NewsIoT
By Express Computer
0 19

LTIMindtree has collaborated with Vodafone, a global leader in managed Internet of Things (IoT), with over 175 million connections worldwide, supporting a wide range of business-critical applications. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity, which will enable Industry X.0 and digital transformation across multiple vertical sectors.

LTIMindtree’s iNXT Business Unit brings Technical and Functional components, and together with Vodafone’s IoT Managed Connectivity solutions it will deliver to solve complex business challenges. By drawing on a best-in-class ecosystem of partners, LTIMindtree will empower clients to maximize their efforts across revenue acceleration through newer business models, cost efficiency and sustainability, leveraging Smart IoT and Industry X.0. LTIMindtree, enabled by Vodafone will provide solutions that deliver advance capabilities in AI, machine learning, predictive maintenance, digital twin, supply chain visibility, sustainability, energy management, worker safety, sensorization of assets, augmented reality, and virtual reality training.

Gemma Barsby, UK Head of IoT, Vodafone, said, “Our partnership with LTIMindtree means Vodafone can support the real-time delivery of IoT managed services to their clients and empower them in driving cost efficiencies and greater productivity. As a global IoT provider, we look forward to collaborating with LTIMindtree to mutually grow our market share in the Industrial 4.0 and Digital Transformation domain.”

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will design highly scalable, end-to-end solutions by leveraging the power of IoT, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and deliver secure, connected ecosystems and outcomes over Vodafone’s “Managed IoT Connectivity” Network.

Monish Mishra, Chief Business Officer- iNXT, LTIMindtree, said, “In today’s highly distributed yet interdependent economy, continuous innovation and access to connected ecosystems to deliver immersive experiences, is vital for growth and differentiation. We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone and enhance our proposition on Industry X.0 and Industrial Digital transformation. We remain committed to working with customers across industries within UK & Europe and getting them to the future, faster.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image