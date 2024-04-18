Beyond 5G: The revolutionary leap into 6G’s networked sensing frontier

By Sarad Shrestha, Director, Sales, Huawei Telecommunications India Co. Pvt. Ltd

In the swiftly advancing realm of telecommunications technology, the introduction of 5G has initiated a

paradigm shift, propelling us into an era of faster and more reliable connectivity. However, as users are

still assimilating the potentials of 5G, it has become apparent that this technology, impressive as it is,

falls short of fulfilling the burgeoning requirements of networked sensing. The allure of 6G technology

now shows on the horizon, promising not merely an incremental improvement but a quantum leap

forward. It holds the key to a future where our interaction with the digital realm transcends the limits of

the present, offering a tantalizing prospect of what may well be deemed a profoundly realistic sixth

sense.

At the heart of this technological evolution is 6G’s capacity to reshape our understanding of the physical

world. Through innovative methods like signal reflection off objects, 6G endeavors to expand our awareness beyond the constraints of our immediate surroundings. Machines equipped with this technology will possess the remarkable ability to autonomously sense, interpret, and respond to their environment. Imagine a world where devices not only perceive what is physically present but discern the nuances of movement, composition, and interactions in a manner that mirrors human intuition. 6G is poised to redefine the boundaries of connectivity by unlocking a new dimension of networked sensing, offering capabilities that extend far beyond the current scope of technological marvels.

In practical terms, the profound implications of 6G’s networked sensing capabilities emerge in various domains. From localisation and imaging to environment reconstruction, monitoring, and even gesture

and activity recognition, this next generation of connectivity introduces an array of transformative use cases. These applications not only broaden the scope of technological utility but also usher in new performance dimensions such as detection probability, sensing resolution, and accuracy. As we delve into the intricate tapestry of 6G’s capabilities, it becomes evident that we stand on the brink of a technological revolution, where the seamless integration of simultaneous imaging, mapping, and localisation will redefine how we perceive and interact with our surroundings.

High-accuracy localisation and tracking:

In the evolving landscape of technology, 6G is set to empower machines with high-precision localization and tracking capabilities, providing a newfound level of independence. This advancement enables robots to calculate their position in relation to both moving and non-moving objects using scattered and reflected wireless signals. Information such as latency, Doppler, and angular spectrum allows robots to navigate down to the centimeter level, eliminating the need for human-provided coordinates. Applications extend to automatic docking and multi-robot cooperation, critical for collaborative tasks in various sectors like factories, warehouses, hospitals, and agriculture.

Augmented human senses:

6G’s ultra-high-resolution imaging brings forth capabilities to make the invisible visible, enhancing human senses in a safe, precise, and low-power manner. This technology allows for the detection of elements beyond the naked eye, with applications in portable or wearable devices and even potentially implanted ones. Electromagnetic wave penetration enables devices like smartphones to detect hidden elements such as cables or leaks. The expanded radio frequency range and diverse communication waveforms open up possibilities for sensing and imaging through materials, down to the millimeter level. Spectrogram recognition, based on electromagnetic or photonic characteristics, allows for unique applications, including calorie calculations and environmental analyses.

Gesture and activity recognition:

6G introduces device-free gesture and activity recognition through machine learning, revolutionising human-computer interaction. Macro recognition focuses on body movements, enabling applications like patient security in smart hospitals without compromising privacy. In scenarios such as falls or rehabilitation exercises, networked monitoring offers a privacy-protected alternative to traditional camera-based systems. Microrecognition involves gestures, finger movements, and facial expressions, paving the way for users to interact conveniently with devices through actions. This technology enables creative activities such as playing an air piano or drawing pictures, with XR technology translating these actions into real-time music and art.

The evolution of sensing technologies driven by 6G promises to expand human senses beyond current limits. From precise mapping to activity recognition, networked sensing unveils the unseen, allowing us to comprehend and predict aspects of our surroundings previously unknown. The seamless integration of high-accuracy localisation, augmented human senses, and gesture/activity recognition heralds a future where machines operate with unprecedented autonomy, transforming various industries and aspects of our daily lives.