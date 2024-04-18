Seagate shares how areal density innovation and Mozaic 3+ solve enterprises’ storage challenges

India’s technology landscape is gearing up for an exciting journey in 2024, especially as the country progresses towards an AI-led future.

India, as one of the fastest adopters of GenAI, sees its data environment thriving with the rapid adoption of AI applications contributing to exponential growth of data generation. The swift embrace of AI drives up IT spending and data storage needs, highlighting the pivotal role of data centers in the nation’s digital evolution. This surge has fueled market growth and amplified the demand for efficient data storage solutions.

According to IDC, the global datasphere is expected to more than double in size over the next four years. It is estimated that 291ZB of data will be generated in 2027. As AI applications become more sophisticated, the volume of data generated will see more explosive growth, with forecasts indicating that data creation will exceed manufactured storage capacity by 15 times.

The exponential growth of data requests insatiable demand for storage and presents challenges to enterprises not only in India but worldwide in managing the expanding digital footprint without increasing physical infrastructure and carbon footprint.

The Seagate Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform answering the challenges of scale, TCO, and sustainability, providing enterprises with room to scale for emerging applications and explosive data growth. Culminating in a breakthrough collection of nanoscale technologies, Mozaic 3+ incorporates Seagate’s unique implementation of HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) to deliver mass-capacity storage. It heralds unparalleled areal densities of 3TB+ per platter and into the future will achieve 4TB+ and 5TB+ per platter. Mozaic 3+ empowers data center operators to tackle the ever-expanding storage challenge by enabling the storage of exabytes within the same footprint, without consuming additional space, power, or natural resources.

With 90 percent of large data center exabytes stored on hard drives, increased data density allows enterprises to store more data on a single server, leading to fewer required racks and reduced floor space. For example, upgrading from a fleet of 16TB drives to 30TB drives, Mozaic drives allows enterprises to effectively double the storage capacity within the same footprint and achieve a 40 percent improvement in per-terabyte power consumption. Additionally, it offers a 55% reduction in embodied carbon per terabyte, contributing significantly to sustainability goals. This consolidation leads to significant savings in operational expenditure, including power, cooling, CPU, RAM, and floor space costs.

Bob Yang, Vice President of APAC Sales at Seagate, said, “We believe that areal innovation will offer unparalleled opportunities for businesses in India to optimise their storage infrastructure and establish a winning strategy for the era of AI.”

“India shows us great potential for growth as we observe enterprises making significant advancements in enhancing their data storage infrastructure and initiatives to leverage AI for innovation. Seagate remains committed to empowering them to efficiently store and manage large volumes of data, thereby fueling their business success.” he added.