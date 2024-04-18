Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Seagate shares how areal density innovation and Mozaic 3+ solve enterprises’ storage challenges

Seagate shares how areal density innovation and Mozaic 3+ solve enterprises’ storage challenges

News
By Express Computer
0 25

India’s technology landscape is gearing up for an exciting journey in 2024, especially as the country progresses towards an AI-led future. 

India, as one of the fastest adopters of GenAI, sees its data environment thriving with the rapid adoption of AI applications contributing to exponential growth of data generation. The swift embrace of AI drives up IT spending and data storage needs, highlighting the pivotal role of data centers in the nation’s digital evolution. This surge has fueled market growth and amplified the demand for efficient data storage solutions.

According to IDC, the global datasphere is expected to more than double in size over the next four years. It is estimated that 291ZB of data will be generated in 2027. As AI applications become more sophisticated, the volume of data generated will see more explosive growth, with forecasts indicating that data creation will exceed manufactured storage capacity by 15 times. 

The exponential growth of data requests insatiable demand for storage and presents challenges to enterprises not only in India but worldwide in managing the expanding digital footprint without increasing physical infrastructure and carbon footprint. 

The Seagate Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform answering the challenges of scale, TCO, and sustainability, providing enterprises with room to scale for emerging applications and explosive data growth. Culminating in a breakthrough collection of nanoscale technologies, Mozaic 3+ incorporates Seagate’s unique implementation of HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) to deliver mass-capacity storage. It heralds unparalleled areal densities of 3TB+ per platter and into the future will achieve 4TB+ and 5TB+ per platter. Mozaic 3+ empowers data center operators to tackle the ever-expanding storage challenge by enabling the storage of exabytes within the same footprint, without consuming additional space, power, or natural resources.   

With 90 percent of large data center exabytes stored on hard drives, increased data density allows enterprises to store more data on a single server, leading to fewer required racks and reduced floor space. For example, upgrading from a fleet of 16TB drives to 30TB drives, Mozaic drives allows enterprises to effectively double the storage capacity within the same footprint and achieve a 40 percent improvement in per-terabyte power consumption. Additionally, it offers a 55% reduction in embodied carbon per terabyte, contributing significantly to sustainability goals. This consolidation leads to significant savings in operational expenditure, including power, cooling, CPU, RAM, and floor space costs. 

Bob Yang, Vice President of APAC Sales at Seagate, said, “We believe that areal innovation will offer unparalleled opportunities for businesses in India to optimise their storage infrastructure and establish a winning strategy for the era of AI.”

“India shows us great potential for growth as we observe enterprises making significant advancements in enhancing their data storage infrastructure and initiatives to leverage AI for innovation. Seagate remains committed to empowering them to efficiently store and manage large volumes of data, thereby fueling their business success.” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image