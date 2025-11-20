Madhya Pradesh Emerges as India’s New Technological Powerhouse: Sanjay Dubey

Madhya Pradesh has progressed rapidly from GIS 2025 to Tech Growth Conclave 1.0 and now 2.0. How would you define this journey?

Our journey from GIS to Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 is essentially the story of Madhya Pradesh’s transition from a potential-led state to a performance-led one. After the Global Investors Summit in February 2025, we received 99 investment proposals amounting to ₹34,000 crore, with the potential to create over 2 lakh jobs. By the time we hosted Tech Growth Conclave 1.0, the inflow of interest had not only increased but had begun to translate into action.

What recent progress has Madhya Pradesh made in IT projects and job creation?

In just six months, projects worth nearly ₹6,000 crore and 50,000 jobs moved into execution—land allotment, construction, workforce planning, and on-ground activity. This is a conversion rate very few states can claim. Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 marked a further leap. We conducted 68 major activities in a single day, with inaugurations, MoUs, agreements, and land allotments translating into ₹15,896 crore in investment and 64,085 jobs. Twenty-two new facilities opened, four major projects performed bhoomipujan, seven MoUs worth ₹800 crore were signed, and nine companies received LOAs. We have achieved remarkable progress in terms of allotment, project kick-off, and job creation, with almost ₹18,000 crore already under implementation—amounting to 47% of the promised investments.

It sounds like investments here actually take off?

That’s exactly what we’ve focused on. This journey demonstrates one thing clearly: Madhya Pradesh has built a governance mechanism where investment intent does not remain in files; it becomes infrastructure, employment, and economic growth.

The Drone Data Repository was one of the most talked-about launches. Can you explain what it is and why it’s important for Madhya Pradesh?

The Drone Data Repository is not a standalone launch; it is a foundational governance reform for Madhya Pradesh. Guided by the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, and aligned with the National Geospatial Policy 2022 of the Honourable Prime Minister, we built the DDR as an integrated platform that unifies drone technology, spatial data, and analytical intelligence into one authoritative ecosystem.

Today, different departments carry out drone surveys independently. This leads to duplication, inconsistent datasets, and valuable imagery being lost in departmental silos. The DDR solves all of this by consolidating every drone mission—whether mapping farmland, river basins, forest corridors, or urban infrastructure—into a single, standardised, interoperable, continuously updated repository.

All data becomes searchable, structured, and accessible through role-based permissions. High-resolution orthomosaics, 3D terrain models, LiDAR scans, videos, and historical datasets are stored in a secure, cloud-backed platform, enriched with precise metadata and consistent naming conventions.

What practical impact will the DDR have on governance and decision-making?

The DDR will reduce redundant surveys by 30–50%, accelerate project approvals, improve transparency, and provide a single source of truth for agriculture, irrigation, urban planning, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and large infrastructure projects. It lays the groundwork for AI-driven analytics, automated change detection, predictive modelling, and real-time monitoring.

In essence, the DDR is a cornerstone of smart governance—turning data into development and vision into action. It demonstrates how a national vision can translate into impactful state-level execution. With the DDR, Madhya Pradesh has not only solved a longstanding operational challenge but has created a model that can become a national benchmark for integrated, data-driven governance across India.”

Madhya Pradesh unveiled its Draft SpaceTech Policy. What is the larger ambition behind this move?

Madhya Pradesh’s Draft SpaceTech Policy 2025 marks a defining moment in the state’s technological journey. Launched by the Honourable Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0, it is Central India’s first dedicated SpaceTech policy and places the state firmly within India’s fast-growing $44 billion space economy. What makes the policy transformative is its breadth: it spans the entire upstream, midstream, and downstream value chain—from satellite and payload manufacturing to Earth observation, data analytics, and governance-driven applications.

At its core, the policy rests on a ‘space-for-governance’ philosophy. The state envisions a future where satellite data strengthens precision agriculture, enhances disaster preparedness, improves water resource planning, and guides urban development with scientific accuracy.

How does the policy plan to build a SpaceTech ecosystem and support talent development in the state?

To build a robust industry ecosystem, the policy lays out a comprehensive institutional and financial framework, including a Space Manufacturing Park, a Centre of Excellence for SpaceTech, a ₹200-crore innovation fund, R&D grants, patent reimbursements, and employment incentives. These measures support private-sector manufacturing of launch vehicles, satellite subsystems, and advanced space components under the ‘Make-in-MP’ vision.

Equally important is talent development. Through Mission Kalpana, SpaceTech Fellowships, the Antariksh Vihar Exploration Park, and partnerships with IIT Indore, IISER Bhopal, RRCAT, and Global Skills Park, the state aims to nurture the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. MPSEDC has been designated the nodal agency to coordinate seamlessly with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and industry stakeholders.

From the ancient astronomical legacy of Ujjain to a modern, innovation-driven space ecosystem, Madhya Pradesh is taking a historic leap. This policy does more than outline intent—it creates a structured roadmap backed by institutions, incentives, and strategic vision, positioning the state as the emerging SpaceTech hub of India’s heartland.

However, our SpaceTech policy focuses on collaboration to build and develop systems and subsystems that we have the capability for, rather than competing in all aspects of satellite component development. We aim to excel in areas where no other state has established capability, allowing us to work collaboratively with others to build national SpaceTech capacity.

The MoU with the Indian Army’s MCTE, Mhow, is being described as a landmark. What will this partnership enable?

As our use of the internet increases, our collaboration becomes more dependent on online systems, and all our operations are increasingly digital. Protecting our software, networks, and applications becomes critically important. Once again, we believe that we must multiply our capabilities through collaboration, not competition. Our cyberspace must be protected from criminal interests, as it supports core infrastructure.

This MoU fundamentally enhances our defence-tech capabilities. As the first-of-its-kind military collaboration between the Indian Army and a state government, it institutionalises cooperation for five years in cybersecurity, AI, quantum computing, GIS mapping, communication systems, and drone technologies. It allows joint R&D, technology exchange, simulation-based training, and structured capacity-building. Students, faculty, and government teams will participate in exchange programmes. A Joint Steering Committee will govern implementation and IP protocols. This partnership strengthens national preparedness, accelerates innovation in critical technologies, and positions Madhya Pradesh as a hub where civil governance and defence innovation converge. It is a strategic step towards building a defence-ready, technology-driven state.

With multiple global companies now opening GCCs in Indore and Bhopal, what makes Madhya Pradesh the next major Tier-2 technology hub for India?

Madhya Pradesh is emerging as one of India’s most compelling Tier-2 technology hubs because we offer what global investors increasingly prioritise: skilled talent, high-quality infrastructure, cleaner and more affordable cities, and a governance culture known for speed, clarity, and problem-solving.

We are one of the leading states with a dedicated GCC Policy 2025 that provides capex support, payroll subsidies, and rental assistance to companies establishing high-value global operations. This policy is already translating into action. At Tech Growth Conclave 2.0, we inaugurated several GCCs that perfectly demonstrate why global firms are choosing Madhya Pradesh.

Clinisupplies UK, a leading global medical device company, launched its GCC in Indore with a 150-member team. Their leadership said it best: ‘Indore’s deep talent pool and proximity to our medical device manufacturing facility in Ujjain made it the obvious choice. The ecosystem here supports long-term innovation and operational excellence.’

Vena India, expanding its finance and product-technology operations, is setting up a 90–100-member GCC. In their words: ‘Indore gave us the perfect blend of skilled financial talent and cost-efficient operations. This is an investment in people who will shape the future of financial transformation.’

Solugenix, a global tech and consulting firm, inaugurated its Indore GCC with plans to scale to 150 professionals. They summarised it well: ‘Indore gives us the scale of a metro with the agility of a Tier-2 city, a combination hard to find anywhere else.’

Beyond these GCCs, Madhya Pradesh seems to be making strides across multiple technology sectors. Can you tell us how the state is emerging as a comprehensive Tier-2 technology hub?

The momentum goes beyond GCCs. Madhya Pradesh is simultaneously building strength in AVGC-XR, ESDM manufacturing, semiconductors, drone innovation, AI, IT/ITeS, and now SpaceTech—creating a multi-sector convergence few Tier-2 states can match.

Combine this with Indore’s cleanest-city ranking, Bhopal’s liveability, cost efficiency, expanding air connectivity, a strong IIT–IIM–university ecosystem, and investor-friendly policies, and the conclusion is clear:

“Madhya Pradesh is not just competing within the Tier-2 landscape; it is redefining what a Tier-2 technology powerhouse looks like in India.”