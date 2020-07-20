Majority developers report, fewer meetings would help achieve 100 percent productivity at work, HackerEarth Survey

Read Article

HackerEarth, an AI powered accurate developer assessment platform released its first-ever developer survey report titled “Behind the Code: The 2020HackerEarth Developer Survey.” The report gives employers and recruiters a look into the minds and motivations of today’s most hard-to-recruit and highly-coveted talent, and provides developers with insights on upskilling and career development.

The survey results include responses from 16,000+ developers from 76 countries, with women comprising more than 20% of participants. The report distils these survey results into actionable insights, paving the way for better skills-based hiring alignment, between enterprises and developers that are coming out of college or are experienced candidates already in the workforce.

In the midst of global economic uncertainty, software developers and engineers remain in high demand with major tech companies still hiring.However, with ongoing social distancing, considerations for remote hiring, staff management, and skill-building are more important than ever.

“While the demand for developer talent continues to rise, there is too often misalignment between the needs and expectations of companies and developers in hiring, career, and overall happiness,” said Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth. “Our mission is to connect every developer with the right opportunity, and this survey was designed to bring a human voice to the global developer community, as well as sharpen the insights for recruiters and HR professionals that must increasingly recruit, test, and interview with developers through online channels and platforms.”

Key findings from the report include:

Surprisingly, developers that worked longer hours were happier, but they still want fewer meetings as it cuts into productivity.

70% of developers reported that fewer meetings would help them achieve “100% productivity” at work.

30% of developers who only worked between 40 to 50 hours a week reported they were happy with their job.

97% of developers who worked 60+ hours reported they were happy with their job.

Developers use online competitive coding platforms and YouTube tutorials to learn new skills.

They depend heavily on YouTube tutorials to acquire new skills.

Other upskilling channels include online educational platforms like Coursera and Udemy, and developer platforms like StackOverflow.

Developers spend downtime watching the TV show ‘Friends’ and playing indoor games.

Both students (43%) and experienced developers (42%) said ‘Friends’ was their favorite TV show.

Other TV shows that they love watching include ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ and other sci-fi/fantasy shows.

30% of developers like playing indoor games like table tennis and foosball during breaks (but 5% of developers report not having time to take any breaks).

To find out more, including the main things that upset developers about the tech hiring process, the operating system developers prefer most, and this year’s most sought-after programming language, download the full report here–The 2020 HackerEarth Developer Survey

