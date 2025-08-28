ManageEngine introduces DEX capabilities in endpoint central, advancing towards autonomous endpoint management

ManageEngine announced the addition of digital employee experience (DEX) capabilities to Endpoint Central, its unified endpoint management and security platform. This strategic enhancement, a step towards complete autonomous endpoint management, addresses the rising need for IT teams to deliver a better employee experience alongside managing and securing endpoints. Through this launch, ManageEngine aims to enable organisations to meet modern workplace requirements without adding complexity.

Employee productivity is now more reliant on the performance of devices and applications than ever before. According to the 2024 Gartner® Digital Worker Survey, nearly 90% of respondents agree that the digital technology supplied by their organisations has enabled them to accomplish their work tasks efficiently. However, issues such as slow boot times, application crashes, or delayed logins often remain undetected until they significantly disrupt operations. Without adequate visibility, IT teams are alerted to these issues only when employees submit support tickets, at which point the problems are more difficult and costlier to resolve.

“Hybrid work has made the digital experience a defining factor in employee productivity and retention,” said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Buyers are seeking integrated visibility and automation that enable IT teams to transition from reactive support to proactive engagement.”

Transforming Raw Data Into Actionable Insights

The new DEX capabilities build upon Endpoint Central’s device telemetry and remediation features by transforming raw performance data into actionable experience insights. By bringing monitoring, diagnostics, and automated remediation together on a single platform, Endpoint Central eliminates the need for multiple stand-alone tools, reducing complexity and enabling IT teams to move directly from visibility to resolution.

Key highlights include the following:

Experience monitoring and insights: Continuously monitors for CPU spikes, high memory usage, disk issues, and more to detect early signs of friction

Continuously monitors for CPU spikes, high memory usage, disk issues, and more to detect early signs of friction Insights and root cause analysis: Correlates signs of poor performance with causes such as hardware degradation or resource-heavy applications, accelerating troubleshooting

Correlates signs of poor performance with causes such as hardware degradation or resource-heavy applications, accelerating troubleshooting Prioritised alerts and remediation workflows: Ranks issues by their severity and enables one-click or automated remediation through a built-in action library or user-defined workflows

Ranks issues by their severity and enables one-click or automated remediation through a built-in action library or user-defined workflows Experience scoring and benchmarking: Scores devices and applications based on performance and stability metrics, enabling IT teams to benchmark the results against organisational baselines and track the progress of remediation efforts and the overall endpoint health over time

Looking Ahead

Future releases will enhance predictive analytics, expand self-healing automation, and apply contextual AI across telemetry and workflows. ManageEngine will also strengthen proactive controls, broaden ecosystem integrations, and ensure the platform adapts to evolving workplace needs.

“Our North Star is autonomous endpoint management delivered through a unified platform that proactively ensures all endpoints adhere to policies, maintain optimal performance, and remain secure, with IT intervention required only by exception,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “We have already consolidated management, security, and experience capabilities within our platform, and we continue to expand its scope with every release. DEX management is one of the core pillars that brings us closer to this vision.”

Pricing and Availability

The new DEX capabilities are available immediately as a stand-alone SaaS product called DEX Manager Plus or as an add-on to Endpoint Central. The solutions are globally available and designed for organisations of all sizes, including enterprises, small and midsize businesses, and global system integrators.