Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Newgen recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in the digital process automation report by an independent research firm

Newgen recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in the digital process automation report by an independent research firm

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Newgen Software, a global provider of AI-first digital transformation platforms, has been recognized as a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2025, authored by Craig Le Clair.

The report evaluated 14 top DPA platform providers against 19 criteria, enabling business and technology leaders to identify the best-fit solution for their automation needs. NewgenONE, Newgen’s unified digital transformation platform, received the highest possible scores in five criteria across the current offering and strategy categories, including Case Management Support, AI Agent Design and Configuration, Document Automation, Vision, and Roadmap.

The report also notes that, “The NewgenONE Platform provides DPA, RPA, IDP, and enterprise content management via SaaS and private cloud. Content integrates seamlessly with process automation tools, and it supports contract management, onboarding, and loan origination…”

According to the Forrester report, “Newgen’s excellent DPA vision is evident in its data science platform, strategic packaging of its AI agents, and successful early production deployments.” Summarising customer feedback, the report mentioned, “Customers value Newgen for critical applications due to its reliability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility for custom extensions.”

Speaking on this recognition, Runki Goswami, Global Marketing Head, Newgen Software, said, “We’re proud to be recognised in the Forrester DPA Wave. This recognition, to us, is a testament to our commitment to empowering enterprises with intelligent automation, AI-driven decisioning, and seamless integration capabilities. It reinforces our vision of helping customers accelerate digital transformation while driving measurable business impact.”

With an AI-first approach, NewgenONE empowers organisations to design, execute, and optimise complex processes faster, deliver superior customer experiences, and ensure enterprise-grade governance and compliance, all within a unified, low-code platform.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image