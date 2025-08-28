Newgen recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in the digital process automation report by an independent research firm

Newgen Software, a global provider of AI-first digital transformation platforms, has been recognized as a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2025, authored by Craig Le Clair.

The report evaluated 14 top DPA platform providers against 19 criteria, enabling business and technology leaders to identify the best-fit solution for their automation needs. NewgenONE, Newgen’s unified digital transformation platform, received the highest possible scores in five criteria across the current offering and strategy categories, including Case Management Support, AI Agent Design and Configuration, Document Automation, Vision, and Roadmap.

The report also notes that, “The NewgenONE Platform provides DPA, RPA, IDP, and enterprise content management via SaaS and private cloud. Content integrates seamlessly with process automation tools, and it supports contract management, onboarding, and loan origination…”

According to the Forrester report, “Newgen’s excellent DPA vision is evident in its data science platform, strategic packaging of its AI agents, and successful early production deployments.” Summarising customer feedback, the report mentioned, “Customers value Newgen for critical applications due to its reliability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility for custom extensions.”

Speaking on this recognition, Runki Goswami, Global Marketing Head, Newgen Software, said, “We’re proud to be recognised in the Forrester DPA Wave. This recognition, to us, is a testament to our commitment to empowering enterprises with intelligent automation, AI-driven decisioning, and seamless integration capabilities. It reinforces our vision of helping customers accelerate digital transformation while driving measurable business impact.”

With an AI-first approach, NewgenONE empowers organisations to design, execute, and optimise complex processes faster, deliver superior customer experiences, and ensure enterprise-grade governance and compliance, all within a unified, low-code platform.