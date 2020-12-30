Manohar Reddy is the new President for TiE Hyderabad for the year 2021

Read Article

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad, the global entrepreneurial network, announced that Manohar Reddy will take over the reins as Chapter President for the year 2020. He succeeds Sridhar Pinnapureddy, who will demit his office on 31st December.

Manohar Reddy is the Founder and CEO of Feuji Inc., which is a global technology, a services company that provides right-shoring, low-code application development and proposal writing solutions.

Manohar Reddy is associated with TiE for a long time and is currently serving it as Vice President. He played a pivotal role in just concluded TiE Global Summit—TGS-2020.

Welcoming Manohar Reddy as the new President of TiE Hyderabad, Sridhar Reddy Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, Cloud4C and the outgoing President said, the Chapter looks forward to Manohar’s knowledge, and entrepreneurial experience to further TiE’s mission in fostering entrepreneurship.” He further added, “I am confident that Manohar will play a key role in engaging the entrepreneurial ecosystem through innovation, funding, mentoring and create value for stakeholders.”

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a go-to network of over 15,000 global entrepreneurs across 63 cities in 14 countries, and TiE, Hyderabad is one of the most vibrant, award winning and renowned chapters worldwide.

TiE Hyderabad shot into fame across the globe for its recent TiE Global Summit 2020 (TGS 2020), the biggest entrepreneurial summit ever held on the planet which attracted 50,000 plus entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates from across the globe. The event not only put Hyderabad on a global map but earned it a rightful place for its entrepreneurial spirit.

Setting the agenda for TiE Hyderabad in 2021, Manohar Reddy said, “The new leadership will continue the momentum with a focus on outcome-based initiatives, cross-chapter collaboration and building global partnerships that matter.” Commenting on how Tie Hyderabad plans to impact startups in the coming years, he said, “TiE programs will continue to focus on helping startup entrepreneurs connect local investors, grow and scale businesses, providing timely advice and able mentorship, and enabling businesses to access new markets.”

Together with him, a new board will also take over reins of the Chapter from January 1, 2021. The new board besides Manohar Reddy, CEO as the President comprises of Suresh Raju, Managing Director, Golden Hills Capital as Vice President; Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters and Cloud4C as Immediate Past President. The other board members for 2021 include Bhat Dittakavi, Founder, CEO, Data Scientist, Variance Ai; JT Rao, Chairman & MD, win AMR Systems Pvt Ltd; Murali Kakarla, CEO, Innobox Systems; Narasimhan Venkatesh, Sr. Director-Engineering, Silicon Labs; Ranvijay Lamba, MD & Country Head, Arcesium India; Rashida Adenwala, Founder Partner, R&A Associates; Sanjay Jesrani, Founder and CEO, Go North Ventures; Srinivasu Satti, Founder and MD, Finvista Advisors; Venkat Kamalakar Bundla, Angel Investor and MD, Garphi Biosciences Pvt Ltd and Viiveck Verma, Founder & CEO, Upsurge Enterprise Solutions.

TiE Hyderabad has played a key role in supporting entire startup ecosystems during the pandemic year through different initiatives. The Chapter is the proud recipient of the Best Global Chapter award this year. Each year, TiE Hyderabad impacts over 1,100 start-ups and 6,400+ students, conducts around 130 events and activities to encourage and nurture next-generation entrepreneurs.

Some of the well-known programs include TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TYE Summer, Open Mic, Mentor Advisor, Deeptech SIG, Investor Connect, Knowledge Series, Leadership Series & My Story, among others.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]