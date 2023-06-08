Express Computer

Masai Leverages Generative AI to Rebuild Learning Experiences

Masai School, India’s fastest-growing job tech platform, conducted a Generative
AI-themed hackathon called ‘Reinvent Mas.A.I’ to understand how AI can help evolve the education ecosystem. Over the course of four days, 56 participants split into 16 teams and put their minds together to solve 11 problem statements plaguing the education and jobtech space, and reimagined the solutions provided by Masai.

Team ‘NinjasinPyjamas’, led by Masai’s Director of Tech Amit Saharan, won the top prize with a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh for designing an AI-powered Learning Assistant that helps students with their individual study much like a private tutor would. Teams ‘AI Genie’, ‘Masai on the Go!’, and ‘TechnoGnosis’ came in second (Rs 75,000), third (Rs 50,000) and fourth (Rs 25,000) respectively.

The competing teams tackled a broad spectrum of problems, focusing on solutions that could enhance the classroom experience for students and teachers’ instructional strategies. Some of the most interesting takeaways from the hackathon involved innovative ideas like a Hybrid Learning App that combines AI, audio, and video learning modules to help create a customisable learning experience for students; and a Student Prep and Job App
that helps students make their portfolios and resumes as well as preparing them for interviews.

Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO of Masai School said, “The emergence of generative AI enables us to create personalised and immersive learning experiences that can be customised as per each individual’s unique needs and preferences. By leveraging this technology, we can move away from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach and instead offer tailored educational experiences that engage and inspire learners. Large Language
Models like ChatGPT have thus demonstrated their educational potential. At Masai, we are keen on integrating such models into our educational framework to provide individualised feedback and encourage a focus on understanding the ‘whys’ rather than just the ‘whats’. By harnessing this technology, we can revolutionise education, empower learners, and shape a future where knowledge is accessible to all.”

Masai works with OpenAI for image recognition, speech transcribing, and analysis through tools like Whisper AI, AWS tools, and Azure. The jobtech platform has also integrated Dall-E, Stable Diffusion, DeepFakeLive, and other avatar tools into the experiential learning program and is currently building its own AI tools to enhance curriculum, student learning experience, and placement.

