Visionet Announces Sponsorship of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering’s National Hackathon, Aventus on AI/ML/IoT/Web3.0

Visionet Inc. and Cellstrat AI Lab joined hands to support Aventus, an exciting 24-hour National Hackathon organised by the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE). With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the event was held on the 2nd and 3rd of June 2023, at the DSCE campus, with Visionet as one of the key sponsors.

As a company deeply committed to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of tech enthusiasts, the National Hackathon served as a kickoff event for Visionet’s flagship program, VisionTechFest, a technology festival aimed to foster the “Spirit of Innovation”. An innovation-focused technology services and solutions provider, Visionet enables businesses to achieve digital transformation objectives by delivering efficient and superior products and services. Through their expertise in cutting-edge technologies and deep understanding of industry-specific challenges, Visionet offers consulting, technology, and outsourcing services to clients from diverse sectors, facilitating transformative solutions for their needs.

The 24-hour hackathon, Aventus, brought together students, technology enthusiasts, and industry professionals for creative problem-solving and delving into various domains of technology. Participants had the opportunity to explore and develop innovative solutions across four pioneering tracks of technology which include:

⦁ AI and ML Track: Explores AI and ML technologies to enhance automation, decision-making, and problem-solving

⦁ IoT Track: Creates intelligent and connected systems using IoT protocols, sensor networks, cloud computing, and data analytics

⦁ Web3 Track: Explores blockchain’s potential to create secure, transparent, and decentralised solutions in finance, supply chain management, digital identity, and more

⦁ Open Innovation Track: Enables the development of innovative solutions using open-source technologies, crowdsourcing, and co-creation methodologies

In addition to serving on the judging panel, the team from Visionet also shed light on the company’s cutting-edge Data & Analytics practices, alongside sharing views on the seamless implementation of their AI/ML projects. The event was attended by Mr. Vivek Singhal, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist of Cellstrat AI Lab, as the chief guest and keynote speaker. Also attending the event was Hon’ble Shri. Galiswamy, Secretary of DSI, and Sandeep Agarwal, EVP, Digital Business, Visionet India along with other distinguished guests from the DSI Group.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with DSCE for its 24-hour National Hackathon, Aventus, as part of our commitment to empower and nurture young talent. As a company deeply invested in driving technological advancements, we understand the significance of providing practical industry experience to students”, said Sandeep Agarwal, Executive Vice President, Visionet Systems Inc. “This event also serves as the perfect kickoff to our flagship Annual Event, the VisionTechFest, which aims to foster the ‘Spirit of Innovation’ among young professionals and college students. Through our partnership with Aventus, we aim to create a platform where students can gain hands-on experience, collaborate with like-minded individuals, and showcase their skills to industry experts. We believe that by working together, we can create a dynamic ecosystem that benefits both the students and the industry. We are honored to support this event and contribute to the growth and development of aspiring technologists,” Sandeep added.

Dr. B G Prasad, Principal, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering said – “We are exhilarated to organise a National Level Hackathon, where research and innovation skills are fostered. The collaboration with Visionet promises to unlock unprecedented opportunities for students, propelling them into the fast-paced industry requirements. With access to industry experts, the participants will receive invaluable industry exposure, guidance, and inspiration. As we embark on this extraordinary journey, we anticipate the emergence of groundbreaking ideas. The boundless potential that lies within the realms of these tracks is truly inspiring. This Hackathon marks just the beginning of a fruitful partnership with Visionet, as we eagerly anticipate more opportunities to collaborate in the future.”

Around 91 teams from across India registered for the initial ideation phase of the event. Out of these, 44 teams were shortlisted for the main on-campus event. Similarly, multiple rounds of mentoring and judging were held to evaluate the projects on various criteria in order to shortlist the top eight teams, whose work was then presented in front of the jury in the final round. The two top teams determined the event’s champion and runner-up. Furthermore, four teams were named Track Winners in their respective tracks.

Aventus aligns with Visionet’s core values of continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation. It reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in the future of technology and fostering a culture of creativity and exploration.