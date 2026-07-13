MBD Group launches AASOKA science kit initiative under Ashok Karya to benefit 25,000 students across 400 schools pan-India

MBD Group, with diversified interests in publishing, edtech, hospitality and real estate, today announced the launch of Ashok Samvad, a national conclave dedicated to leadership, social impact and the purposeful exchange of ideas, on the occasion of the 81st birth anniversary of the Group’s Founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra. Launched under Ashok Karya, the Group’s social impact movement inspired by the Founder’s values and vision, Ashok Samvad marks the next chapter in MBD Group’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue, collaboration and community-led transformation. The inaugural edition of the conclave was held at MBD House, New Delhi, bringing together leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, change makers, principals and representatives from over 100 schools across Delhi-NCR.

The conclave featured keynote addresses, fireside conversations and interactive sessions on leadership, resilience, innovation, sustainability, service and social transformation. Bringing together diverse perspectives from education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, hospitality, innovation, arts and social development, Ashok Samvad provided a platform for meaningful dialogue, encouraged cross-sector collaboration and explored collective solutions to some of India’s most pressing social and developmental challenges.

As part of Ashok Karya, MBD Group also advanced its commitment to experiential learning through the AASOKA Science Kit Distribution Initiative, under which science kits will be distributed to participating schools. Valued at approximately ₹2.5 Crore, the initiative aims to reach 400 schools, benefit around 25,000 grade 6 students, and provide teacher training, with an internal proposal to expand the programme to 800 schools. Designed primarily for budget schools, the kits include hands-on experiment materials, printed learning resources and digital support videos, enabling teachers to bring activity-based science learning into classrooms while helping students develop a deeper understanding of scientific concepts through practical application.

Speaking about the initiative, Satis h Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, said, “Mr. Malhotra believed that true success is measured not by what we achieve for ourselves, but by the positive difference we create in the lives of others. Ashok Samvad is inspired by that belief and by the values of compassion, integrity, service and humanity that continue to guide our organisation. Through this platform, we hope to create opportunities for learning, exchange and collective growth while encouraging individuals to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “India stands at a defining moment where economic growth, technological advancement and social progress must move forward together. Yet, some of our most pressing challenges, from education and employability to sustainability, mental well-being and community development, cannot be addressed by any one sector alone. They require deeper engagement, shared responsibility and platforms that bring diverse stakeholders into meaningful conversation. Ashok Samvad has been envisioned as such a platform, where ideas can move beyond discussion to inspire partnerships, innovation and action, ultimately contributing to communities that are more compassionate, resilient and inclusive. This vision also extends to meaningful grassroots initiatives such as AASOKA’s Science Kit Distribution Initiative, which seeks to make experiential learning more accessible and ignite scientific curiosity among young learners, reinforcing our commitment to empowering the next generation through education and innovation.”

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “The most meaningful way to honour my father and our Founder’s legacy is not only by remembering his values, but also by putting them into action. He believed that education has the power to uplift individuals, strengthen communities and create lasting societal change. Ashok Samvad has been envisioned as a platform where diverse perspectives come together to inspire dialogue, collaboration, and solutions that can create meaningful impact. As we celebrate Founder’s Day, we also reaffirm our commitment to carrying forward that vision through initiatives that expand access to quality education, encourage innovation and empower learners and communities to shape a better future. We endeavor to translate purpose into action and create collaborative opportunities that leave a lasting impact on generations to come.”

Ashok Samvad builds upon the foundation of Ashok Karya, MBD Group’s social impact movement inspired by the philosophy of ‘A-Shok’—a state free from sorrow and suffering. Established in honour of Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s enduring values, the initiative advances work across education, innovation, environmental stewardship, mental well-being, animal welfare and community outreach. The launch of Ashok Samvad also marks the next chapter of MBD Group’s 2025 social movement, Main Bhi Ashok, inspired by the Founder’s name and legacy that encourages individuals to embody his values through dialogue, collaboration, and collective action.

As part of its longstanding commitment to social responsibility, MBD Group undertakes a wide range of CSR initiatives every year across education, skill development, environmental sustainability, and community welfare. This year, the AASOKA Science Kit Distribution Initiative strengthens these efforts by promoting STEAM-based learning.

School leaders and principals attending the conclave appreciated MBD Group’s efforts to promote experiential learning through the AASOKA Science Kit Distribution Initiative, recognising its potential to make science education more engaging, accessible and activity-based for students. The initiative was widely welcomed as a meaningful step towards empowering teachers and enriching classroom learning.

As part of the 81st Founder’s Day commemorations, MBD Group also undertook a series of CSR initiatives across India, reflecting the spirit of service and community upliftment that has remained central to the organisation’s philosophy since its inception.