TVH expands Pune GCC with new office floor; adds 150 seats to provide the scalability needed for mid-term growth

TVH announced the expansion of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Pune with the inauguration of a multi-level extension at Phoenix Fountainhead. The expansion adds capacity for 150 employees, taking the GCC’s total seating capacity to 400 and creating the infrastructure required to support TVH’s next phase of growth.

As TVH continues to strengthen its global operations, the expanded GCC will play an increasingly important role in delivering high-value capabilities across the organisation. The additional capacity will enable the centre to accelerate work across engineering, digital products, data, enterprise technology and business support functions, while enhancing collaboration with teams across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Designed to support the evolving needs of a global capability centre, the new office combines modern workspaces with thoughtfully designed spaces that foster collaboration and employee wellbeing. A central innovation space, featuring an atrium-style layout and interactive digital displays, serves as a hub for workshops, brainstorming sessions, technical discussions, and knowledge sharing. The office also includes flexible collaboration areas, dedicated recreation spaces including a gaming zone, and a fully equipped medical room, reflecting TVH’s commitment to creating an environment where people can collaborate, innovate and thrive.

Commenting on the expansion, Vishal Rajani, Managing Director, TVH India, said, “India continues to play a strategic role in TVH’s global operations, with our Pune Global Capability Centre supporting critical capabilities across technology, data, engineering and digital transformation. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening these capabilities by investing in the right infrastructure, talent and collaborative environment. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering greater value for our customers and the wider TVH organisation.”

TVH’s Pune GCC serves as one of the company’s key global capability hubs, supporting business-critical functions across technology, engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise operations. Earlier this year, TVH India was certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year, reflecting its continued investment in building a people-first workplace and fostering a culture of innovation, learning and collaboration.