Medical Data Analytics Gets Acquired By RTI International

Combination expands offering of real-world data/real-world evidence (RWD/RWE) to the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies

RTI International has closed on its acquisition of Medical Data Analytics (MDA), a provider of real-world evidence (RWE) generation to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The acquisition expands existing services of the RTI Health Solutions business unit in design and conduct of observational research with MDA’s capabilities in data collection and management, and physician and site recruitment.

“This acquisition fits directly with RTI’s corporate strategy of investing in our pharmaceutical services and commercial research business lines,” said E. Wayne Holden, PhD, president and CEO of RTI International. “We are pleased to welcome the Medical Data Analytics team to RTI as we offer our clients deeper insights into the patient journey through the generation of clinical and economic evidence.”

MDA employs a scientific, rigorous, and efficient method of data collection that uses screened and verified physicians as study investigators for data collection and validation.

“We’re pleased to have such a talented group of people joining our team. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with our new colleagues and are excited to have their expertise as we continue to strengthen our competitive position in the real-world evidence space,” said Chris Simmons, senior vice president of RTI Health Solutions.

The expertise of the MDA team will enhance RTI Health Solutions’ capabilities in providing non-interventional, retrospective, prospective, and ambispective medical chart reviews and patient-reported outcomes studies.

“RTI Health Solutions has a strong reputation for high-quality scientific delivery,” said Nicole Siamas, MDA president and managing partner. “MDA’s core capabilities in study design and collection of real-world outcomes data are a natural fit to expand RTI Health Solutions capacity for delivering a robust and integrated set of project services for our clients.”

MDA will operate as a separate business operation of RTI Health Solutions for a period of time to facilitate an orderly transition that allows both organizations to continue to deliver excellent service to their clients. All employees of MDA are expected to remain with the business following this transaction.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

