Medlife launches at-home COVID-19 testing and introduces e-consultation services

Medlife, an e-Health platform, today announced that it has partnered with NABL accredited labs to provide users with the option of testing for COVID-19, at home.

In accordance with government guidelines, users must display COVID-19 symptoms and have a prescription from a registered physician to avail COVID-19 testing at home. Users meeting these conditions and seeking to get tested can do so by raising a call-back request through Medlife. The price of the test is set at INR 4,500 and is conducted by labs authorised by ICMR to perform COVID-19 testing using Real-Time PCR methodology.

Samples will be collected by Medlife’s partner labs, who will send phlebotomists in Personal Protective Equipment Kit, to ensure safety of all persons involved. Reports from the COVID-19 tests, which require a simple nose or throat swab sample, would be available within 24 to 48 hours from the set appointment time. The COVID-19 testing service is currently available in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, with Gurgaon and Pune to be added shortly.

Medlife also announces the launch of its e-consultation services and has empanelled 1,500 doctors across India for the same. E-consultation services will be provided in areas such as, Diabetology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedic, Pulmonology, Dermatology, GP and ENT.

E-consultation fees range from INR 199 to INR 599 and is currently available on Medlife’s Android app with an attractive launch offer of up to 50% off on the consultation fee. The e-consultation services are currently enabled through a call, with video and chat feature to be added soon.

“We are partnering with ICMR-authorised labs to aid in the rapid scaling up of COVID-19 testing in India, an essential measure to check the spread of the virus in the country. As we play our part in the nation’s fight against the pandemic, we are determined to ensure that regular and chronic patients continue to receive quality healthcare services. The launch of our e-consultation service is aimed at encouraging vulnerable and at-risk patients, especially ones with chronic diseases, to direct their concerns to our highly-trained doctors from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said, Ananth Narayanan, Co-founder and CEO Medlife.

