MeitY unveils Vishvasya blockchain technology stack and national blockchain framework to enhance digital trust and service delivery

MeitY unveils Vishvasya blockchain technology stack and national blockchain framework to enhance digital trust and service delivery

News
By Express Computer
In a landmark move to advance digital infrastructure and bolster transparency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of the Government of India has launched the Vishvasya-Blockchain Technology Stack. This comprehensive initiative introduces Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) through a geographically distributed infrastructure designed to support various permissioned blockchain applications.

The launch event, led by S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, also saw the introduction of several other key components including NBFLite, an innovative lightweight blockchain platform; Praamaanik, a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled solution for verifying mobile app origins; and the National Blockchain Portal.

The National Blockchain Framework (NBF) aims to enhance digital trust, security, and transparency in citizen-centric applications. This framework encompasses a broad technology stack with Distributed Infrastructure, Core Framework functionalities, Smart Contracts & API Gateway, and advanced Security, Privacy & Interoperability measures. It is currently supported by two permissioned blockchain platforms and is designed to be extensible, hosted across NIC Data Centers in Bhubaneswar, Pune, and Hyderabad.

In support of innovation and research, MeitY has also introduced NBFLite—a blockchain sandbox platform aimed at startups and academic institutions for rapid application prototyping, research, and capacity building. The development of these technologies has been a collaborative effort involving C-DAC, NIC, IDRBT Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, and SETS Chennai, under the auspices of MeitY.

During the launch, Krishnan emphasized the importance of the National Blockchain Framework in providing secure, transparent, and trusted digital services to citizens. He encouraged stakeholders to leverage these new technologies to position India as a global leader in blockchain, driving economic growth, social development, and digital empowerment.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary of MeitY, highlighted the transformative potential of blockchain technology in governance. He called for scaling the applications on the NBF across various states and departments, and encouraged the exploration of new applications and innovative components on the NBF stack.

The Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack and the National Blockchain Framework represent a significant step forward in India’s digital evolution, promising enhanced service delivery, security, and transparency for the nation’s citizens.

