The AI advantage: How technology is transforming university admissions

By Andy Fawcett, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Admissions, INTO University Partnerships

In today’s fast-paced world, advanced technology is reshaping many industries, and higher education is no exception. Universities, particularly those with large volumes of international applications, face the ongoing challenge of processing these efficiently, while maintaining high standards of compliance and quality.

The traditional admissions process, which often involves manually reviewing documents such as transcripts, recommendations, and personal statements, can be both time-consuming and inconsistent. At INTO, we connect talented international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia, and we have seen firsthand how artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally transforming the international admissions landscape.

Our AI-powered admissions processing system has already handled over 50,000 applications, with more than 30% processed within an hour. In certain cases, such as UK conditional offers, we are able to deliver decisions within minutes. This efficiency is transformative, not just for universities, but also for the students seeking to join them.

The AI advantage for universities

For universities, the AI-enabled admissions system does more than just speed up processing times. It enhances the overall quality of applications, ensuring that every submission is evaluated in accordance with specific, data-driven criteria tailored to each institution. The ability to automatically review applications against 60+ rules ensures that universities receive applications that are complete, accurate, and aligned with their admission requirements.

By automating large portions of the application review process, universities can allocate more time and resources to strategic initiatives, like engaging with prospective students and managing recruitment efforts more effectively. Additionally, the system’s consistent, data-based evaluations ensure that all applications are reviewed with a high level of accuracy, objectivity, and fairness.

Improving the admissions process: Speed and quality

Our AI-powered system not only reduces the time it takes to process applications, but it also delivers quality outcomes. Universities no longer have to sift through incomplete or misaligned applications; they receive validated submissions, ready for review. This allows them to focus on selecting the best candidates, knowing the preliminary vetting has already been taken care of.

Students benefit as well, experiencing quicker responses to their applications. They receive timely feedback that allows them to make informed decisions about their academic future without prolonged waiting periods.

Data-driven insights

One of the most significant advantages of an AI-powered system is the detailed insights it provides. Universities can analyze applicant data to gain a better understanding of application trends, the types of students applying to their programs, and areas for improvement. These insights help institutions make more informed decisions about recruitment and admissions strategies, which in turn improves their ability to attract and enroll the best students.

Looking ahead

As AI continues to evolve, its role in university admissions is poised to grow even further. The ability to process applications quickly, accurately, and at scale will become an essential component for institutions looking to remain competitive in a rapidly changing global education landscape.

By embracing cutting-edge technology, universities can transform their admissions processes, ensuring greater efficiency and maintaining high standards of quality and compliance. Through AI enabled admissions we are already helping universities navigate the complexities of international recruitment with confidence and success.