N-able opens Bengaluru office to accelerate security innovation and talent growth

N-able announced the opening of its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru, marking a strategic investment in India as the company expands its global security footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.

Reuters recently reported that India’s GCC workforce is expected to reach 2.36 million employees by the end of 2026, with cybersecurity and AI among the most in-demand skills. As cyberthreats evolve and AI reshapes the technology landscape, this investment in Bengaluru reflects N-able’s commitment to helping businesses minimise risk, respond effectively, and maintain continuity. In India, where organisations are navigating rising cyber risk alongside data protection requirements, the expansion also supports stronger compliance readiness and cyber resilience for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

By expanding global innovation and advancing AI-driven capabilities, N-able continues to help IT providers strengthen business resilience across the full threat lifecycle – before, during, and after an attack.

“Opening our Bengaluru office is an important step in how we scale true business resilience by investing in a market with deep technical talent,” said John Pagliuca, CEO N-able. “India plays a critical role in helping businesses address cyber risk, compliance demands, and operational complexity, not only locally, but for global organisations looking to build resilience at scale.”

“With deep expertise under one roof in Bengaluru, we’re fast-tracking the next generation of capabilities from AI-powered innovation to modernised security operations,” said Mike Adler, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Nable. “We’re enabling the IT professionals and security experts to work smarter, respond faster, and confidently stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

The Bengaluru centre will support a range of core functions, including engineering, product management, user experience, and security operations. The centre currently employs over 100, with plans to scale by 50% or more by the end of 2026, reinforcing its long-term investment in India as a strategic innovation focus, supporting local job creation, and strengthening Bengaluru’s role as a cyber talent centre and growth engine in one of the country’s leading technology markets.