Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India and TERI publish a whitepaper on skilling for EV charging infrastructure

Echoing India’s electric mobility ambitions, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) unveiled a whitepaper on skilling for EV charging infrastructure at Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue India 2025. Titled “EV Charging in India: Ecosystem Perspectives and Skilling Opportunities”, the whitepaper highlights the critical role of charge point operators (CPOs), who form the backbone of this infrastructure, in India’s transition to electric mobility. It identifies the lack of hands-on training opportunities, the lack of standardised training modules for CPOs, and the shortage of qualified trainers who understand both technical and operational aspects of EV charging infrastructure among the top barriers in skilling CPOs.

The whitepaper is a comprehensive analysis of India’s EV charging ecosystem, examining existing skill gaps and opportunities for manpower deployment. Extensive consultations were carried out with 150 experts from across the EV value chain in India. The report also highlights that nearly 50% of the skill requirements for CPOs are in the fields of installation and testing of EV charging infrastructure and IoT-enabled digital applications, followed by troubleshooting faults in charging infrastructure, service quality optimisation, and smart grid integration, among others.

Taking a step towards creating a skilled workforce in EV charging infrastructure and addressing the gaps identified in this study, MBRDI and TERI have introduced the ‘Future-In-Charge’ programme. Launched as part of Sustainability Garage – a Mercedes-Benz Initiative, the programme is aimed at building a comprehensive training ecosystem that combines technical know-how with practical, hands-on exposure, ensuring that young professionals are equipped to support the nation’s transition to sustainable mobility. At the heart of ‘Future-In-Charge’ is a detailed curriculum, approved by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and endorsed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), that blends classroom learning with experiential training. The initiative introduces participants to the basics of electric mobility and battery technology, charging infrastructure operation, installation, and safety practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, said, “Sustainability goes beyond technology; it is about people. With Future-In-Charge, we are not only bridging the skills gap but also tackling the systemic barriers to bringing about a holistic change in the EV skilling and infrastructure landscape. By partnering with TERI to equip young professionals with future-ready skills in areas like smart grid integration and IoT, we see this as a foundational investment in India’s future and a model that can inspire similar initiatives worldwide.”

The first pilot cohort of 60 trainees has already started at TERI’s Gwal Pahari campus, with students gaining exposure to real-world charging equipment and case-based learning. This will serve as the basis for scaling the program to multiple locations across India, working in close collaboration with CPOs, academic institutions, and industry partners.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute, said, “With India accelerating its shift towards clean mobility, building a skilled workforce in EV charging infrastructure is crucial. Future-In-Charge, a joint initiative of TERI and MBRDI, is a forward-looking step to bridge industry needs with youth talent. By providing NCVET-approved training aligned with the latest technological standards, we aim to empower the next generation of professionals to lead India’s green jobs in the clean mobility journey with expertise and confidence.”

In its third edition, Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue India brought together global and national leaders representing government, policymakers, academia, and industry to exchange perspectives on pressing climate challenges and pathways to sustainable growth. The event had insights from Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG; Manu Saale, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India; Shweta Pandey, VP, Legal and Compliance at MBRDI; Mahesh Medhekar, VP, Human Relations at MBRDI; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI; Amit Verma, Director – Green Transitions, Environment and Climate Change, NITI Aayog; Isabelle Tschan, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP India; Nandita Baruah, Country Representative, The Asia Foundation; Kavikrut K., CEO, T-Hub; and Madhur Singh, Journalist and Climate Communicator.