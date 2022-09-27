Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Micro Focus Extends its Application Modernization Cloud Solutions to Google Cloud Marketplace

Micro Focus announced the availability of its Enterprise Suite for application modernization on Google Cloud Marketplace. With this new Marketplace availability, organizations can more quickly deploy an enterprise-grade mainframe infrastructure solution on Google Cloud at a time when companies are seeking new and cost-effective ways to deliver on IT strategies through continuous modernization and digital transformation initiatives.

The announcement brings together Micro Focus’ application modernization capabilities with the powerful security, availability, scalability, and administration features Google Cloud offers as well as Google Compute Engine (GCE) services.

“Moving critical workloads from legacy infrastructure and onto a flexible, scalable, and innovative platform like Google Cloud is an important step in digital transformation. It is imperative that organizations ensure their core business applications can meet the demands of today’s ever-changing technology and business needs. Because of this, research shows that 72 percent of COBOL application owners are considering modernization as the best way to digitally transform their strategic core business systems,” said Neil Fowler, General Manager and VP of the Application Modernization and Connectivity business at Micro Focus. “The availability of Micro Focus’ proven modernization solutions, deployed easily on Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure via the Google Cloud Marketplace, can provide organizations with an easier path to begin their digital transformation journey.”

“Legacy infrastructure should not be a barrier to innovation,” said Howard Weale, Director, Transformation Practice at Google Cloud. “Bringing Micro Focus to Google Cloud Marketplace will accelerate and simplify organizations’ ability to modernize some of the most common mainframe infrastructures in use today, helping them achieve their cloud agendas more quickly while benefiting from leading security, data management, and workload administration capabilities.”

Enterprise Suite is a Micro Focus product line that enables modernization of IBM mainframe PL/I and COBOL applications, processes, and infrastructure, enabling greater efficiency and time to market. Last month, Micro Focus released the enhanced version of the Enterprise Suite, version 8.0, in conjunction with Visual COBOL 8.0. With this announcement, customers now have the choice and flexibility to deploy their mainframe applications with Micro Focus to any of the major clouds.

The Enterprise Suite of solutions includes:

  • Enterprise Analyzer
  • Enterprise Developer
  • Enterprise Server
  • Enterprise Test Server

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

