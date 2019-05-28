Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Microsoft partners with Alphabet on quantum computing

By IANS
Quantum computing is a tough nut to crack but tech giants Microsoft has now joined hands with Google’s parent company Alphabet to teach important lessons on algorithms through a short online curriculum, a media report said.

For the online curriculum, Microsoft partnered with Alphabet’s X and Brilliant platforms, Engadget reported. Starting with basic concepts, the course gradually introduces the interested learners to Microsoft’s Q# language.

The course is designed to help people write ‘simple’ quantum algorithms before moving on to truly complicated scenarios. While it enables one to handle everything on the web (including quantum circuit puzzles), a simulator verifies that you are on the right track, said the report.

Designed to be a short-term course, between 16 and 24 hours, it might provide a good introduction to complex concepts and the potential of this technology in transforming the economy.


