Microsoft patent reveals touch control for old generation laptops

Read Article

Microsoft has applied for a new patent that aims to bring touch control via an external device on non-touch, old generation laptops.

In order to support input via touch or pen in older laptops, Microsoft would use an external and touch-sensitive device as an emulated touch screen.

The patent was applied on January 24 and published on August 6, reports Windows United.

“An input mode trigger is detected so that a computing system treats inputs from a touch sensing device as touch inputs. A focus area input mechanism, which is smaller than a display screen controlled by the computing system, is displayed on the display screen,” read the patent.

A maneuver touch input is detected, and the focus area input mechanism is moved, on the display screen, to a new position based upon the maneuver touch input.

“Other touch gestures are used to perform operations within the focus area input mechanism”.

For example, the trackpad can also be used as an emulated touchscreen.

The patent is significant at a time when Microsoft has introduced a new Your Phone app that will help users access their Android phone apps directly from their desktops running Windows 10.

With this, the users will soon be able to run multiple Android apps like Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter side by side.

The new feature works on PCs running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later and is available on select Android phones running Android 9.0 or greater.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]