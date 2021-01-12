Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Microsoft Teams is getting new ‘Dynamic View’ feature in March

Microsoft Teams is getting new ‘Dynamic View’ feature in March

News
By IANS
microsoft nsdc
0 13
Read Article

Microsoft is updating its Teams service with a new “Dynamic View” for users to make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view.

According to Microsoft’s roadmap, this new “Dynamic View” will be available to all Microsoft Teams users in March.

This new view allows Teams users to share content side by side with participants. It looks ideally positioned for meetings where someone is presenting a slide deck or if participants are watching a live event together.

Dynamic content like earnings reports, slide decks, or videos can be displayed alongside other speakers. Currently, in Teams, video feeds of other participants are tiny when people are screen sharing or presenting decks, The Verge reported on Friday.

Microsoft’s Gallery View for Teams will optimise itself automatically with this new view and allow participants to personalize the view.

It will also more clearly highlight active speakers, people who have virtually raised their hands, and allow participants to pin people next to dynamic content.

Microsoft Teams usage has soared over the past 10 months of the pandemic, with the service now being used by more than 115 million people daily.

Microsoft has been adding features to Teams on what feels like a monthly basis, with virtual breakout rooms appearing in December alongside an improved calling experience.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image