Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently

Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently

News
By Mohit Rathod
Microsoft is giving option to its employees to work from home permanently, according to an internal hybrid workplace guidance, The Verge reported on Friday.

Microsoft will allow employees to work from home freely for less than 50 per cent of their working week, or for managers to approve permanent remote work.

“Employees will also be allowed to relocate domestically with approval, or even seek to move internationally if remote working is viable for their particular role,” the report said, citing the guideline.

Microsoft is not alone in sending employees home. Facebook is shifting tens of thousand of jobs to remote work and Twitter has also given its workforce the option for remote working.

While Microsoft employees will be allowed to move across countries for remote work, compensation and benefits will vary.

Microsoft said few roles still require employees to come to office, like for hardware labs, data centres and in-person training. The tech giant will cover home office expenses for permanent remote workers, but those who decide to move away to other locations will need to pay for relocation costs.

–IANS


