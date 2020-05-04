Microsoft’s developer event ‘Build 2020’ sessions now free for all

Read Article

Microsoft has opened registration for the virtual edition of its ‘Build 2020 developer conference scheduled from May 19-21. Anyone can attend the online-only event for free and developers will no longer have to pay the $2,395 entry fee.

This time, the tech giant is keeping some of its traditional keynote-style openings, with opening remarks from CEO Satya Nadella.

‘Build 2020’ will now be a 48-hour virtual event and sessions, talks and demos will all be held across multiple time zones. There will still be Q&A sessions and interactive parts of the broadcasts, reports The Verge.

“While things will look a little different this year as we all absorb and adjust to new realities brought on COVID-19, we’re excited about Microsoft Build 2020, a 48-hour virtual event starting May 19 at 8 a.m. PT that will kick off with welcome remarks from Satya Nadella,” said Scott Hanselman, Principal Programme Manager, Microsoft.

“This will be followed by a session with and for Developers hosted by me,” Hanselman added.

Microsoft had originally planned to hold the event in Seattle but canceled in-person gatherings in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

