Milestone systems enhances cloud connectivity and the care plus experience with latest XProtect release

News
By Express Computer
0 11

Milestone Systems announced the release of the R2 2024 update to its XProtect platform. This release introduces XProtect Remote Manager, a cloud-connected service that enhances the value of Care Plus subscriptions. The update also includes improvements to user experience and expanded language support.

Enhancing the Value of Care Plus

As organisations increasingly seek flexible, efficient ways to manage their video security systems, Milestone is expanding the value of its Care Plus subscription. The company is introducing XProtect Remote Manager, a cloud-connected service that allows XProtect administrators to monitor the health and status of distributed XProtect installations in one view from anywhere through a browser.

XProtect Remote Manager enables administrators to:

  • View real-time health status of devices and servers across multiple sites
  • Manage basic camera settings remotely
  • Grant or revoke reseller access to customer sites

While XProtect Remote Manager is still in its early stages, it represents a significant step in Milestone’s cloud strategy, laying the groundwork for future enhancements and capabilities. The latest XProtect release also includes updates aimed at improving user experience and expanding global accessibility:

  • A new layout for video grids in Mobile Clients for Tablets, optimising space usage and enhancing visibility.
  • Vietnamese language support added to operator clients, furthering Milestone’s commitment to serving diverse markets.
  • Additionally, Milestone has overhauled its XProtect 360 Split View plugin, improving video loading speed, reducing memory consumption, and enhancing overall stability for users working with 360-degree cameras.

These updates reflect Milestone’s ongoing dedication to innovation and its responsiveness to customer needs. By continually refining its offerings and exploring new technologies, Milestone aims to provide video management solutions that not only meet current demands but are also adaptable to future challenges in the security industry.

