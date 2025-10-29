Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Milestone’s XProtect and Arcules enhance cloud integration and operational intelligence

Milestone’s XProtect and Arcules enhance cloud integration and operational intelligence

News
By Express Computer
0 2

Milestone Systems announced the latest updates in XProtect 2025 R3 and the Arcules platform, delivering new capabilities that accelerate investigations, strengthen security operations, and simplify system management.

The latest releases for XProtect VMS and Arcules VSaaS address the real-world challenges facing security professionals by making surveillance systems more intelligent, accessible, and easier to manage while maintaining the open-platform flexibility that has made Milestone a trusted partner worldwide.

XProtect Delivers Proactive Monitoring, Streamlines Security Management

XProtect Remote Manager introduces new comprehensive monitoring and management capabilities that enable security teams to maintain system health and respond to issues before they impact operations, eliminating time-consuming site visits.

Remote management, along with improved monitoring of recording servers, allows administrators to detect and resolve critical issues, such as full databases or server health problems, without local access. Event-based notifications keep teams informed through customized email alerts when cameras, servers, or other components experience status changes, supporting faster response times across cameras, recording servers, hosts, sites, services, devices, and camera components.

Video permissions control provides granular management of video feed visibility, allowing site owners to define precisely who can view specific cameras to minimize the risk of unauthorized access risks.

Another key feature is the new Role-based Access Control Permissions for access control systems, which allows administrators to restrict the visibility and operation of access control units based on user roles directly within XProtect. By eliminating separate logins for third-party access control systems, this integration creates a unified interface for managing integrated security solutions.

Arcules Platform Delivers Faster Investigations and Enhanced Reliability

The Arcules cloud platform receives substantial new enhancements that accelerate investigations, improve detection accuracy, and increase deployment flexibility for cloud-based surveillance operations.

New Multi-Camera Forensic Video Search enables security professionals to analyze footage across multiple cameras simultaneously in a unified interface. Teams can quickly trace movements and reconstruct events with complete multi-angle perspectives, proving especially valuable for campus safety, emergency response, and traffic monitoring.

Dual-Layer Motion Detection reduces the risk of missed events by combining Arcules video analytics with on-camera motion detection algorithms. This approach ensures critical motion events are captured, with recordings stored in the cloud or on edge gateways. The feature works with ONVIF M and T cameras across both cloud and edge gateway deployments.

New Extended Camera-to-Cloud Compatibility expands support to devices with limited internal memory, making cloud video surveillance accessible to even more deployments. Organizations can deploy cost-effective cameras while maintaining full cloud capabilities and deployment flexibility.

External Case Sharing enables secure, time-limited sharing of video evidence with law enforcement, legal teams, and third-party investigators. External recipients can access shared Cases through secure links without an Arcules account, with access automatically expiring based on set permissions.

Keeping Organizations, People, and Assets Safe

These updates across XProtect and Arcules deliver smarter search tools, more reliable detection, enhanced system monitoring, and secure collaboration features that help organizations protect people, assets, and operations more effectively.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image