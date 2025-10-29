Milestone’s XProtect and Arcules enhance cloud integration and operational intelligence

Milestone Systems announced the latest updates in XProtect 2025 R3 and the Arcules platform, delivering new capabilities that accelerate investigations, strengthen security operations, and simplify system management.

The latest releases for XProtect VMS and Arcules VSaaS address the real-world challenges facing security professionals by making surveillance systems more intelligent, accessible, and easier to manage while maintaining the open-platform flexibility that has made Milestone a trusted partner worldwide.

XProtect Delivers Proactive Monitoring, Streamlines Security Management

XProtect Remote Manager introduces new comprehensive monitoring and management capabilities that enable security teams to maintain system health and respond to issues before they impact operations, eliminating time-consuming site visits.

Remote management, along with improved monitoring of recording servers, allows administrators to detect and resolve critical issues, such as full databases or server health problems, without local access. Event-based notifications keep teams informed through customized email alerts when cameras, servers, or other components experience status changes, supporting faster response times across cameras, recording servers, hosts, sites, services, devices, and camera components.

Video permissions control provides granular management of video feed visibility, allowing site owners to define precisely who can view specific cameras to minimize the risk of unauthorized access risks.

Another key feature is the new Role-based Access Control Permissions for access control systems, which allows administrators to restrict the visibility and operation of access control units based on user roles directly within XProtect. By eliminating separate logins for third-party access control systems, this integration creates a unified interface for managing integrated security solutions.

Arcules Platform Delivers Faster Investigations and Enhanced Reliability

The Arcules cloud platform receives substantial new enhancements that accelerate investigations, improve detection accuracy, and increase deployment flexibility for cloud-based surveillance operations.

New Multi-Camera Forensic Video Search enables security professionals to analyze footage across multiple cameras simultaneously in a unified interface. Teams can quickly trace movements and reconstruct events with complete multi-angle perspectives, proving especially valuable for campus safety, emergency response, and traffic monitoring.

Dual-Layer Motion Detection reduces the risk of missed events by combining Arcules video analytics with on-camera motion detection algorithms. This approach ensures critical motion events are captured, with recordings stored in the cloud or on edge gateways. The feature works with ONVIF M and T cameras across both cloud and edge gateway deployments.

New Extended Camera-to-Cloud Compatibility expands support to devices with limited internal memory, making cloud video surveillance accessible to even more deployments. Organizations can deploy cost-effective cameras while maintaining full cloud capabilities and deployment flexibility.

External Case Sharing enables secure, time-limited sharing of video evidence with law enforcement, legal teams, and third-party investigators. External recipients can access shared Cases through secure links without an Arcules account, with access automatically expiring based on set permissions.

Keeping Organizations, People, and Assets Safe

These updates across XProtect and Arcules deliver smarter search tools, more reliable detection, enhanced system monitoring, and secure collaboration features that help organizations protect people, assets, and operations more effectively.