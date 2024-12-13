Express Computer

Misfits Communications introduces Agrim: Simplifying business operations with AI

Misfits Communications announces the official launch of Agrim, a sophisticated platform developed to create voice driven virtual assistants. It revolutionises how businesses automate their customer service function. With its robust cognitive capabilities, real-time information retrieval, multilingual support, and AI-powered insights, Agrim sets a new benchmark for digital business solutions.

Since its inception in 2017, Misfits Communications has focused on developing software solutions and products for various industries. The company’s earlier successes, such as E-log, a software product for the pharmaceutical industry, and Acebot, an AI-powered chatbot, have laid the foundation for this latest innovation. Agrim, which means “the first” in Sanskrit, builds on this legacy, offering a solution tailored for any industry which has customer service as its key function.

“We are building a suite of products that use Gen AI technologies to create solutions which aim to solve complex business problems. Agrim is the first of this suite to be launched.” said Siddharth Verma, Founder of Misfits Communications. “Agrim is India’s first AI powered voicebot platform. It will allow our customers to build browser based voicebots for providing human-like customer support from their websites and mobile applications in 41 languages.”

The power of Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing help deliver an intuitive experience that supports both voice and text interactions. The virtual assistants created using Agrim can extract relevant information from any document, website, audio or video file and generate appropriate responses for the users. Agrim caters to a wide range of business requirements. It facilitates real-time communication and supports nine Indian languages alongside thirty-two international languages, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

Agrim’s applications are wide-ranging. It can function as an intelligent chatbot embedded in websites, capable of answering user queries by analysing website data or reading documents such as policies, regulations, and manuals etc. The platform also addresses customer service needs by delivering instant, round-the-clock responses, reducing wait times, and freeing up human agents for more complex tasks. Furthermore, Agrim offers solutions for e-commerce businesses by enhancing the customer journey with personalised recommendations, addressing queries, and resolving concerns in real-time. The platform’s capabilities also extend to interactive advertising, where it enables dynamic, voice-responsive campaigns that foster engagement and deliver impactful customer experiences.

“Through Agrim, we aim to simplify the application of AI to solve the day-to-day problems that businesses face. AI is very powerful and can provide innumerable benefits if one can use it effectively understanding the challenges of businesses.”  said Sanchayita Deb, Co-founder of Misfits Communications. “We built on the features of Agrim after interacting with several customers and understanding their key needs”. 

