Challenges and Solutions in Drone Corridor Surveys for Linear Infrastructure

By: Shubham Baranwal, Co-Founder & Director, Surveyaan

The potential of unmanned aircraft systems or drones to inspect linear infrastructure – such as highways, railroads, pipelines, or electricity lines – is quickly transforming several industries. Hence, drones are perceived as an advantage in that they are capable of offering a wide range of high-resolution data and do so in a more economical and effective manner, on the other hand, they also have several challenges that have to be overcome for them to be utilised efficiently.

Challenges in deploying drones for surveys

Regulatory issues are one of the major obstacles while deploying drones for surveying the linear infrastructure. Each state has its own set of rules for the use of drones. There is often a limited flight ceiling, some areas are strictly avoided, and in certain cases, a special permit is required. These complexities in regulations always confuse and delay the project timeline. All local, state, and federal regulations have to be adhered to at all times and one has to stay updated with any amendments or additions to the law of the land due to the evolution and usage of technology.

With the bird’s eye view, drones can capture much information within a short period. However, it is a must to ensure accuracy and quality of the data collected to effectively run the projects. There are multiple factors that can interfere in data collection and surveys, especially in urban areas. Sometimes, houses block signals, weather conditions such as wind speeds, rain, and more, can also interfere with drone operations and hence impact the quality of data gathered. Further, the use of inferior sensors can also lead to inaccurate measurements that may jeopardise even the best plans as well as the execution of projects. Therefore, suitable data validation practices need to be implemented while ensuring quality machinery deployment so that output is desirable.

Linear infrastructure often crosses many different kinds of terrains. In some cases, these are urban landscapes, while a majority of times these are rural, almost virgin forests, or mountainous regions. Each of these unique terrains presents different sets of difficulties for drone operations limiting flying capacity and inhibiting effective data collection. Hence, detailed pre-survey assessments are essential for effective drone operation.

Once the data is gathered by drone, it must be integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS) data and existing project management tools. Unfortunately, the mixed and varied makeup of software applications widely prevents easy integration, a phenomenon that creates data silos. If adequate compatibility cannot be ensured to maximise the value extracted from this collected data, additional effort and time will be needed.

Highly populated regions raise big concerns based on public resistance to drones. Issues of privacy, safety, and noise could be raised by the people and regulatory authorities. Thus, openness with stakeholders is required to overcome concerns that could likely interfere with operations. The fear of surveillance and accidents might bring about a climate of distrust, therefore, it is imperative to have a clear communication on the benefits and safety measures attributed to drone use.

How to go about it?

Establish clear regulatory frameworks: The government and regulatory authorities need to ensure smooth drone operation through clear regulatory frameworks for drone corridor surveys. These frameworks must simplify permit processes and compliance guidelines for operators. It becomes feasible for regulators and industry participants to reach a consensus on uniform regulations that are simple to comprehend and follow.

Utilise advanced sensor technology: High-grade sensors and data processing equipment significantly increase the precision and integrity of data collected. Technologies like LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) can measure to a much higher extent and assist in building 3D models. With photogrammetry, even aerial imagery helps build sharp maps. Software solutions for real-time processing also reduce the chances of mistakes in data collection.

Strategies for operations in different and difficult terrains: The best means of discovering the potential obstacle would be a thorough pre-survey of the terrain and environmental conditions. This would include the effects such as vegetation density, changes in elevation, and existing infrastructure. Alternative flight plans and contingency measures will enable the least disruption to carry out data collection, and flexible flight plans can guarantee that operations remain effective regardless of the obstacles presented by the environment.

Foster integration through standardisation: There is also a need for the promotion of standard formats and protocols of data in the industry to integrate drone data with the systems that are already in place. Data exchange and simplified analysis can enhance proper software interoperability. Organisations that produce standards and provide seminars for the industry may be consulted while carrying out various tasks aimed at creating consistency in the handling of data.

Engage with the community: Building trust among local communities is critical for conducting successful drone operations. This allows stakeholders to be involved by holding outreach programs, public meetings, and open communication to help alleviate concerns and gain acceptance. Clear information about the positive aspects of drone technology, such as improved safety and efficiency, and better monitoring of the environment, will benefit the general public’s perception. Taking meaningful steps to rectify privacy and safety concerns will build community relationships.

Conclusion

Drones are the next great revolution in the world of surveying, due to its rising demand for higher, more efficient, and reliable methods. It addresses some of the most vital issues correlated with corridor surveys, such as regulatory compliance, data accuracy, environmental factors, system integration, and public perception in linear infrastructure projects. With careful planning, innovative approaches, and proactive community engagement, the future of drone technology looks promising and promises a better facility end and operational environment in infrastructure development.