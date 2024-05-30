Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  More than three-quarters of geo-distributed businesses using container development faced cybersecurity attacks

More than three-quarters of geo-distributed businesses using container development faced cybersecurity attacks

News
By Express Computer
0 2

More than three quarters (85%) of geo-distributed companies using container development methods experienced cybersecurity incidents in the last 12 months according to the latest Kaspersky study. These organisations, who used containers and/ or Kubernetes, faced a wide range of cyber incidents with catastrophic results including confidential data leaks (39%), financial losses (38%), and decreased customer trust (34%).

In its latest study titled “Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions”, Kaspersky gathered the opinions of IT Security, Information Security professionals, and C-level decision makers working for geo-distributed companies regarding network security challenges in building and maintaining multi-site infrastructure. The study also highlights the problems these organisations face when operating in hybrid cloud and containerised environments.

The vast majority (94% ) of the companies with multi-site networks participating in the study, had in-house IT development teams, with 79% of them using a container development method. Of those using container methods, 85% reported experiencing cybersecurity incidents related to containers and/ or Kubernetes in the last 12 months.

The consequences of the cyber incidents experienced by these companies were severe: 39% of them led to confidential data leaks, 38% caused financial losses, and 34% resulted in the loss of customer trust. Respondents reported the primary reasons for the attacks were errors in configurations (34%), flaws in runtime security process (32%), and late detection of malware in containers (32% ).

“Cybersecurity incidents related to containers and Kubernetes present significant challenges for geo-distributed companies. The findings from our study underscore the critical importance of implementing robust security measures to safeguard against confidential data leaks and other cyber threats in hybrid cloud and containerized environments. As organizations continue to expand their digital footprint, proactive security measures are essential to mitigate risks and maintain customer trust.” – Timofey Titkov, Head of Cloud & Network Security Product Line, Kaspersky

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image