Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  New Honeywell forge Ai-enabled software solution to accelerate digital transformation and modernization of utility grid assets

New Honeywell forge Ai-enabled software solution to accelerate digital transformation and modernization of utility grid assets

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Honeywell introduced Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities, a groundbreaking platform designed to help utilities improve their operations and enhance performance of existing utility grid assets and IT investments. The integration of automation software for utilities supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio with the automation and energy transition megatrends.

The new solution is built on Honeywell Forge, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and digital twin capabilities intended to help utilities monitor assets, effectively identify root-cause, and introduce predictive analytics to become more proactive with grid asset management. Forge Performance+ for Utilities also enables automation processes like demand response and distributed energy resource management to increase grid reliability and stability.

“Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities is designed to enhance existing systems, providing greater value to utility companies’ investments and supporting a seamless combination of capabilities from various tools into a single, reliable platform,” said Hamed Heyhat, President of Honeywell Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions (SETS). “Through the power of digitalisation, utilities will now have access to more quality data to better serve their customers and assets.”

Most traditional utility distribution grids were designed over a century ago to support highly predictable top-down generation and distribution of energy, water, or gas to consumers, leading to a lack of data or siloed data. Today, utilities face new challenges ranging from interpreting massive amounts of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) data and grid asset data to managing the accelerating adoption of less predictable Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). These renewable energy sources include solar panels, wind turbines, energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities delivers near real-time insight to help utilities improve grid operation and address variability associated with new energy sources. The solution also provides a “bottom-up” forecast of energy demand, available distributed power-generating assets, and controllable loads designed to provide heightened operational visibility. With this visibility, utilities can better balance energy supply and demand which contributes to grid reliability and resiliency.

“The industry needs an innovative solution to help store and digitalize the multiple data streams from complex utility infrastructures around the world,” said Ben Dawson of SECO Energy, a not-for-profit electric cooperative based in Central Florida. “Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities’ ability to receive real-time actionable insights on one connected platform helps utilities better connect with their customers worldwide.”

The innovative platform integrates, organizes, and visualizes data from various sources to accelerate analytics processes and digitalize utility grid data into actionable, real-time business and operational insights. It can run a variety of applications, including those from both Honeywell and third-party partners such as SparkMeter.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image