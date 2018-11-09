Mphasis acquires DevOps specialist Stelligent

Mphasis recently announced its acquisition of Stelligent Systems LLC, a technology services company specializing in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stelligent provides DevOps and DevSecOps solutions on AWS. The company is a Premier Consulting Partner on AWS Partner Network (APN) and holds both AWS DevOps and Financial Services expertise in deploying their customers’ applications on AWS with greater speed, agility, and security. The acquisition is an all-cash deal valued at USD 25 million.

Since inception in 2007, Stelligent has been providing leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, with continuous integration and delivery solutions on AWS and has built its brand as a pioneer and visionary within the AWS ecosystem.

“The advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS software has elevated the importance of rapid automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud. Together with Stelligent and its community heroes in the AWS ecosystem, we believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity. This allows us to join forces with an equally technically-deep company, bringing innovative, in-depth cloud solutions to enterprises in all Mphasis client segments,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis.

“Stelligent is very excited to further its DevOps capability across a broader range of clients and become central to Mphasis’ AWS go-to-market strategy. Our engineers will greatly benefit from being part of a larger, complementary tech-centric community; as well as serve enterprises in end-to-end AWS DevOps, DevSecOps and additional AWS cloud services, “said Bill Santos, CEO, Stelligent.

