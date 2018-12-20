MSME ministry to set up 20 technology centres

The government will set up 20 additional technology centres to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said. These centres support MSMEs by giving them access to advanced manufacturing technologies, skilling manpower and providing technical and business advisory support. “We have got sanction to set up 20 more technology centres in different parts of the country,” he said here at CII’s Global SME Business Summit 2018.

Currently, 10 such centres are operational in different states of the country. The MSME minister said that there were some challenges for the sector, but the government was working on all those areas, including providing timely credit. He added that schemes like Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and credit guarantee fund trust for micro and small enterprises had helped in creating 19 lakh new entrepreneurs.

