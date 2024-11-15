Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  myBillBook leverages CleverTap to elevate customer engagement and drive revenue growth

myBillBook leverages CleverTap to elevate customer engagement and drive revenue growth

News
By Express Computer
0 2

India’s leading GST billing and accounting software by the neo-banking startup FloBiz, partnered with CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, to boost engagement and revenues through highly-targeted, data-driven customer interactions. The collaboration aimed to nurture high-potential users and convert them into subscribers.

myBillBook team recognised that several free trial users could offer higher lifetime value based on their attributes and platform usage. They sought a comprehensive solution to execute a lifecycle engagement strategy to spark relevant conversations with users at the right times. Harnessing CleverTap’s advanced features, myBillBook orchestrated tailored, multi-channel messaging across WhatsApp, SMS, and in-app notifications, delivered at key user milestones. This approach enabled myBillBook to drive significantly higher volumes for their inside sales funnel, boosting revenues while ensuring a superior user experience.

By leveraging CleverTap, myBillBook achieved:

  • 3x increase in the volume of high-intent “hand-raiser” users.
  • 35% boost in Inside Sales-driven revenue.
  • 15% reply rate on WhatsApp through personalised conversations.

Snehal Samant, VP Growth, myBillBook, said – “As a company dedicated to empowering small businesses, we recognised the need for an integrated platform to enhance user engagement and optimise customer journeys. CleverTap has helped us transform our approach to user interactions, focusing on key micro-moments that drive meaningful engagement. With its powerful data visualisation and automation capabilities, we’ve been able to personalise our outreach and optimise our engagement strategy. We are excited about the growth we are witnessing and remain committed to leveraging data-driven insights to enhance our offerings further.”

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, CleverTap, said – “At CleverTap, we’re dedicated to empowering digital-first brands like myBillBook to create personalised, data-driven customer experiences that build loyalty and drive growth. By leveraging personalised messaging and analytics, myBillBook has transformed its engagement strategy, achieving remarkable results. This collaboration exemplifies the impact of understanding customers at each stage of their journey, and we’re excited to continue supporting myBillBook as they innovate and elevate their business.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image