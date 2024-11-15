myBillBook leverages CleverTap to elevate customer engagement and drive revenue growth

India’s leading GST billing and accounting software by the neo-banking startup FloBiz, partnered with CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, to boost engagement and revenues through highly-targeted, data-driven customer interactions. The collaboration aimed to nurture high-potential users and convert them into subscribers.

myBillBook team recognised that several free trial users could offer higher lifetime value based on their attributes and platform usage. They sought a comprehensive solution to execute a lifecycle engagement strategy to spark relevant conversations with users at the right times. Harnessing CleverTap’s advanced features, myBillBook orchestrated tailored, multi-channel messaging across WhatsApp, SMS, and in-app notifications, delivered at key user milestones. This approach enabled myBillBook to drive significantly higher volumes for their inside sales funnel, boosting revenues while ensuring a superior user experience.

By leveraging CleverTap, myBillBook achieved:

3x increase in the volume of high-intent “hand-raiser” users.

increase in the volume of high-intent “hand-raiser” users. 35% boost in Inside Sales-driven revenue.

boost in Inside Sales-driven revenue. 15% reply rate on WhatsApp through personalised conversations.

Snehal Samant, VP Growth, myBillBook, said – “As a company dedicated to empowering small businesses, we recognised the need for an integrated platform to enhance user engagement and optimise customer journeys. CleverTap has helped us transform our approach to user interactions, focusing on key micro-moments that drive meaningful engagement. With its powerful data visualisation and automation capabilities, we’ve been able to personalise our outreach and optimise our engagement strategy. We are excited about the growth we are witnessing and remain committed to leveraging data-driven insights to enhance our offerings further.”

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, CleverTap, said – “At CleverTap, we’re dedicated to empowering digital-first brands like myBillBook to create personalised, data-driven customer experiences that build loyalty and drive growth. By leveraging personalised messaging and analytics, myBillBook has transformed its engagement strategy, achieving remarkable results. This collaboration exemplifies the impact of understanding customers at each stage of their journey, and we’re excited to continue supporting myBillBook as they innovate and elevate their business.”