AI and 6G: Powering the next wave of technological innovation

By Sendil Kumar J, Technology Architect – Connectivity, Wipro Engineering Edge

How can we leverage AI today to solve tomorrow’s problems? The journey begins with 6G. As we transition from traditional, manual networks to sophisticated, intelligent systems, 6G emerges as the critical enabler. Its unparalleled capabilities, combined with AI’s guidance, are accelerating our leap into an era of smart, self-sufficient networks like never before. This shift is not just an evolution but a revolution, paving the way for technology to seamlessly integrate into every aspect of our lives, thus unlocking a future brimming with possibilities.

In simple terms, imagine 6G as a super-fast, super-smart internet highway that future AI needs to zoom around, making everything from smart cities to virtual reality hangouts a part of our realities. It’s not just about speed; it’s about creating a world where AI can live right at the edge of our networks, in our pockets, and on our desks, making our devices not just smarter, but also more intuitive.

6G enables a seamless connectivity layer, fostering the growth of AI-driven applications across domains. This opens a world of possibilities – from transforming urban landscapes into smart cities, bringing mixed reality games to life with unprecedented realism, to revolutionising healthcare accessibility and innovation.

Additionally, in a world where data privacy and sovereignty become increasingly important, 6G combined with AI can provide solutions to make our devices not just smarter but also safer, ensuring that we have full control over our data.

The 6G revolution in India

India has always been quick to embrace every technological revolution. With a vision to lead the global ecosystem, India is now harnessing its technological prowess and innovation to shape the future of artificial intelligence (AI). This is further enabled by its focus on 6G.

India not only launched its Bharat 6G vision document earlier this year but recently also won the backing of Geneva-based International Telecom Union (ITU) for a ubiquitous coverage/connectivity with 6G. This means that when the technology comes to India by 2030, network deployment will be affordable to every citizen.

In addition, policies such as the Production-linked Incentive Scheme to spur local manufacturing and public-private partnerships to build a tech stack have pivoted India’s position as a major player in the 6G revolution.

Healthcare, agriculture, defence and security, education and transportation are some of the essential pillars of society that are expected to undergo a major facelift on the back of innovation in 6G and AI.

The 2030 roadmap to a 6G-driven economy look promising but how the synergies between various stakeholders – academic institutions, domestic industries, research and development organisations, test labs, government organisations, telecommunication service providers, technology, innovation startups and the Indian government – play out over next few years will go on to define India’s 6G revolution a long way.

Advocating for adoption

– Leaders need to be well-versed in the advanced technologies that will drive 6G (like terahertz frequencies and quantum communication). They must also be aware of how AI can make managing networks smarter and more efficient. This deep dive into technology isn’t just about keeping up; it’s about leading the way in innovation and making smart, forward-thinking decisions that will shape the future of their organisations.

– Advocate for an AI-native 6G network that involves embedding advanced AI technologies, like large language models, directly into the network’s infrastructure. It’s a forward-thinking strategy that can revolutionise how networks function, ensuring they are smarter, more autonomous, and better equipped to meet future demands.

– Businesses that blend computing with communication, prioritising the end-user, will emerge as leaders. The goal is to craft advanced, yet practical solutions tailored to meet the real-world needs and preferences of users, ensuring technology serves people in meaningful ways.

– Ensuring the smooth rollout of 6G and AI technologies requires prioritising strong security and collaborating with regulators on policy and spectrum allocations. This proactive approach not only aligns with regulatory expectations but also cultivates a secure, dependable space, winning the confidence of users and stakeholders.

– As we advance with 6G and AI, focusing on energy efficiency becomes essential. Leaders are encouraged to seek out creative ways to lower the energy use and environmental footprint of their networks. This involves embracing AI-powered energy management solutions and incorporating renewable energy sources. Addressing these concerns aligns with global sustainability goals, regulatory requirements, and customer expectations.

India is swiftly navigating the path to the 6G future, signalling its emergence as a global technology hub. AI is on the agenda of every forward-thinking leader and there’s a vibrant energy among India’s workforce to future-proof themselves by upskilling and reskilling.

The nation’s proactive approach underscores a commitment to not just keeping pace with but leading the next technological revolution. It’s a clear signal: the time for businesses to get in on the action is now, to ride the wave of innovation that 6G and AI are bringing to the world.