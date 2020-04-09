MyScoot Aims to Organise 100+ Virtual Events for Social Experiences in April

Read Article

MyScoot, Y-combinator-backed platform for home-hosted social events, has launched virtual meetups and live events for social experiences to accommodate the social needs during the lockdown. The social- experience aggregator has recently tweaked its platform from offline events to tapping into the digital space. The updated feature supports live events where individuals can perform, play games, and attend concerts at one’s comfort and safety. Within 15 days of launch, the platform has witnessed an uptick of 50% in engagement rate per event. The company aims to organise 100+ virtual events for its users to add zest and have a cheerful party-like experience in the time of social distancing.

Commenting on the same, Suyash Sinha, CEO, MyScoot, said, “Since the lockdown, we have seen an emerging behavioral trend as more people are shifting to the digital mediums for work, education, and even to socialise. On our platform, there is a massive increase in the audience willing to participate in these events to de-stress. To make the experience more authentic and intimate, an event can have 10-15 people who can interact & collaborate for fun things.”

The company’s mission is to enable meaningful connections between people, tap into their passions and create a safe place for micro-communities. Until February, the events were hosted by people at their homes to meet new people over common interests. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, all the offline meetups had to be rightly postponed. However, with the shutdowns of restaurants, movie theatres and all other avenues of going out and socialising, people are also looking for new experiences to prevent boredom and social isolation.

Quickly adapting to the changes, MyScoot initiative is more meaningful and safe. The core of the business still remains the same where the idea is to let a bunch of verified people meet, have conversations, create meaningful connections, and have a good experience together.

The company claims that security is at the core of the product. And to safeguard that, it has a five-step verification process to screen profiles before letting them host or attend events, which includes a mix of automated and manual backend processes. MyScoot is currently operating in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore. The majority of users are millennials, actively looking for new social experiences.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]