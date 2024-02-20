Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Nabstract gears up to showcase CAMARA API enablement innovations for its Telco, public cloud and API management platform partners at MWC 2024

Nabstract gears up to showcase CAMARA API enablement innovations for its Telco, public cloud and API management platform partners at MWC 2024

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Nabstract, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. At the global event, the company will be presenting its innovative product lines for telcos -NIOP, a vendor-agnostic API monetisation platform, and Nabstract NEF, a versatile, secure, and standards-compliant scalable network exposure function,
in line with the GSMA open gateway initiative.

Sharing his thoughts on the company’s partnership with public cloud companies, Vaibhav Mehta, Founder & Director, Nabstract said, “Successful B-2-B Partnerships can evolve with Public Cloud Companies and Telcos, if Telcos start to offer network-capabilities in the form of APIs in collaboration with public cloud companies, to accelerate NaaS-based alliances.”

Nabstract is partnering with global public cloud providers to provide E-2-E demos for its telco-partners, supporting them in leveraging complex NaaS capabilities like Traffic Influence, and helping them simplify and monetise 5G Network APIs. If done right, public cloud application partners can use CAMARA-based Network APIs to enable their Application developers to consume and enhance emerging applications with Network APIs.

Nabstract will be demonstrating CAMARA API capabilities and GSMA Open Gateway Adoption for leading telcos in the world. Some of the use cases will be presented using the Computer Vision Applications of Intel Open VINO, a powerful deep learning toolkit developed by Intel, to showcase developers’ ease in enriching their applications with 5G Network APIs. The conventional use-case of quality on demand (QoD) was static and not developer-friendly.

In this demo, Nabstract will be showcasing interactive applications like computer vision or AR-VR, which will dynamically define the use of QoD, based on different events that are triggered by the device location, device status, or enterprise developer requirements. Some of the other demos, which leverage the immense information available with the network providers, include the use of Device Location retrieval, Geofencing device location verification device information like SIM association, and others.

In another demo, Nabstract 5G network APIs, SDK, and connectors will be exposed to developers using CAMARA API capabilities. Simplifying CAMARA API enablement, Nabstract, and its API management platform partners will be demonstrating a complete 5G API Monetisation journey for telcos, with developers making access to API marketplaces and developer portals to fine-tune their applications to get them network-ready and finally to adopt CAMARA APIs.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image