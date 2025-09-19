NatWest Group expands in India with the new Bengaluru office

NatWest Group India announced the opening of its new office at Taurus 4, in Bagmane Constellation Business Park. This is an important step in NatWest’s expansion in India and reflects the bank’s continued investment in India’s deep technology and talent ecosystem.

The new office is a modern, future-ready workspace designed to foster collaboration and support the development of skills and talent in areas such as AI, data, and engineering. This expansion builds on the bank’s previous commitment to grow its India-based workforce and to further strengthen its global digital capabilities. It reinforces Bengaluru as one of NatWest’s most important hubs for technology and operations, complementing its strong presence in Chennai and Gurugram.

Scott Marcar, Group Chief Information Officer, NatWest Group, said:

“Technology is playing a vital role in helping us to be a trusted partner to our customers as we deliver better digital experiences whilst improving how we work. Bengaluru is home to a dynamic tech industry and highly skilled workforce and this represents an important milestone as we continue to strengthen our global capabilities. The opening of our new office reinforces our commitment to meeting our customers’ changing needs through digital transformation, innovation, and operational excellence, with our teams in India continuing to drive innovation across areas such as platform engineering, operations, data and AI.”

Ruchika Panesar, Country Head – India and Chief Digital and Information Officer, Group COO functions, NatWest Group, added:

“Our technology transformation is no longer about scale alone. It’s about intelligence, resilience, and impact. With AI reshaping how we build, secure, and operate platforms, technology skills such as engineering have become a strategic enabler across the Group.

India is central to this shift. The depth of our talent, our culture of learning, and the pace of innovation position us to lead with purpose. As a long term strategic asset and engine of growth for the bank, India plays a vital role in NatWest’s ambition to win with customers—by delivering capabilities that are not only future-ready, but also human-centric and enterprise-wide.”

Key Highlights of the new Bengaluru office: